European shares fall as fears of new virus wave grip investors

06/22/2020 | 03:25am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European shares fell on Monday as signs of a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Germany and elsewhere unnerved investors who were hoping for a swift economic recovery from the crisis.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slid 1% by 0710 GMT, with travel and leisure, oil and gas, and bank stocks <.SX7P> leading losses.

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, while Germany's COVID-19 reproduction rate jumped to 2.88, a rate showing infections are rising above the level needed to contain the disease over the longer term.

Scandal-hit Wirecard, which lost 72% in market valuate over the past week, fell another 43.9% as it said a quarter of its assets totalling 1.9 billion euros ($2.13 billion) that auditor EY had been unable to account for likely did not exist and withdrew its earnings forecast.

Lufthansa dropped 6.7% amid a showdown between the airline's biggest shareholder and the German government over the terms of a 9-billion-euro bailout.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -5.45% 9.542 Delayed Quote.-38.03%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.35% 3257.08 Delayed Quote.-12.71%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.38% 42.37 Delayed Quote.-37.35%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.17% 364.83 Delayed Quote.-12.12%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.14% 798.13 Delayed Quote.-10.94%
WIRECARD AG -38.03% 16.16 Delayed Quote.-75.98%
WTI 0.30% 39.95 Delayed Quote.-36.06%
