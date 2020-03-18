Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

European shares fall as virus fears outweigh stimulus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 04:14am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European shares tumbled on Wednesday as fears over the relentless global spread of the coronavirus overshadowed sweeping U.S. stimulus measures to support businesses and contain the economic damage from the pandemic.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 1.9% at 0804 GMT, with bourses in London and Germany leading declines.

The benchmark index had closed up more than 2% on Tuesday as Spain announced a bumper stimulus plan to combat the economic shock of the coronavirus, but global equities fell again on Wednesday as concerns over the virus' impact on corporate finances returned to the forefront.

JP Morgan analysts said on Wednesday the crushing blow to the airline industry from a virtual halt in global travel would trickle down to the European civil aerospace, sending shares of MTU Aero Engines plunging 15%.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 -3.01% 2453.13 Delayed Quote.-30.95%
MTU AERO ENGINES AG -14.77% 109.15 Delayed Quote.-49.73%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -2.14% 284.69 Delayed Quote.-28.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
04:25aU.S. Futures and Global Stocks Resume Falls -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:14aEUROPE : European shares fall as virus fears outweigh stimulus
RE
03/17U.S. Futures Fall; Asian Markets Mixed
DJ
03/17WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Sharply Higher in Volatile Trading
DJ
03/17WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street rebounds from Monday's sell-off
RE
03/17WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Key U.S. business group opposes shutting U.S. stock trading, short-selling bans
RE
03/17WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Sharply Higher in Volatile Trading
DJ
03/17WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Push Higher in Volatile Trading
DJ
03/17LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 claws back some ground as liquidity aids lift confidence
RE
03/17WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Gains in Volatile Market
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : TESLA PLANT CAN'T RUN NORMALLY IN CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN: California county
2MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC : MITCHELLS & BUTLERS : UK unveils £330 billion lifeline for firms hit by coronavirus
3BRENT : Brent crude sinks below $30 a barrel as recession fears weigh
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : halts output at three Polish plants over coronavirus
5AMGEN INC. : AMGEN : Update Regarding COVID-19 For Media

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group