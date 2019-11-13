European shares fall on Hong Kong unrest, Trump's disappointing trade comments

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2% after positive German investor sentiment data and a slew of upbeat earnings had helped it scale highs not seen since 2015 on Tuesday.

Banks <.SX7P> as well as trade sensitive auto and mining sectors were among the biggest decliners, along with media-related stocks.

Satellite company SES slumped after a JP Morgan downgrade to neutral, while German commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 slid 2.5% after Italy's Mediaset said it could increase its stake in the German peer, but ruled out a full takeover.

Spanish stocks led losses among regional peers as investors were doubtful of a new coalition between Socialists and far-left Unidas Podemos formed on Tuesday. The unexpectedly fast preliminary agreement was formed between two parties that recently refused to work together.

