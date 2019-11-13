European shares fall on Hong Kong unrest, Trump's disappointing trade comments

Log in
11/13/2019 | 03:29am EST
Traders work at their desks whilst screens show market data at CMC Markets in London

European shares retreated from four-year highs on Wednesday, as a highly anticipated speech by U.S. President Donald Trump gave no new clues on the progress of a trade deal with China, and as anti-government protests in Hong Kong raged on, denting sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2% after positive German investor sentiment data and a slew of upbeat earnings had helped it scale highs not seen since 2015 on Tuesday.

Banks <.SX7P> as well as trade sensitive auto and mining sectors were among the biggest decliners, along with media-related stocks.

Satellite company SES slumped after a JP Morgan downgrade to neutral, while German commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 slid 2.5% after Italy's Mediaset said it could increase its stake in the German peer, but ruled out a full takeover.

Spanish stocks led losses among regional peers as investors were doubtful of a new coalition between Socialists and far-left Unidas Podemos formed on Tuesday. The unexpectedly fast preliminary agreement was formed between two parties that recently refused to work together.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 -0.32% 3700.42 Delayed Quote.23.26%
MEDIASET 2.03% 2.767 End-of-day quote.0.84%
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE -2.79% 13.24 Delayed Quote.-12.44%
SES -11.42% 15 Real-time Quote.1.41%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.37% 405.36 Delayed Quote.20.07%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.37% 873.45 Delayed Quote.23.44%
