European shares fall, scorched by China rare earth warning

While China has so far not explicitly said it would restrict the sales, Chinese media strongly implied this will happen, in a move that would escalate tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Rare earth elements' uses include rechargeable batteries for electric and hybrid cars, computers, wind turbines and lighting.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index tumbled 1.4% to a more than three-month closing low, with each sub-sector falling.

"Trade tensions have certainty gone up a notch, and investors are running for the hills," David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK, wrote in a note.

"European markets have also to contend with the rising political tensions between Italy the EU ... investors fear the political fight could trigger a debt and banking crisis in Italy."

Italian equities shed 1.3% on the day. The country's banks have been under pressure this week, during which time yields on the Italian sovereign's debt have broadly risen against the backdrop of a possible 3 billion euro fine on Italy by the European Commission for breaking EU rules.

Frankfurt's trade-sensitive DAX fell 1.6% to its lowest close in nearly two months. Data showed German unemployment rose unexpectedly in May for the first time in nearly two years, in a sign that a slowdown in the euro zone's top economy is spilling over into the labour market.

French stocks shed 1.7%, while their London-traded peers fell 1.2%.

Technology stocks fell 2.2%, underperforming most other STOXX 600 sub-indexes. The sector would be more exposed than most to any supply squeeze of rare earths from China, which is home to most reserves.

Oil and gas stocks dropped 1.7%, with wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems sliding 4.2%.

The retailers sub-index posted the steepest losses on the STOXX 600, with Casino Group falling 4% after the indebted French supermarket cancelled its interim dividend and suffered a new credit ratings downgrade.

Market researcher Kantar said Britain's "Big Four" supermarkets all lost market share in the 12 weeks to May 19, sending Tesco shares 5.2% lower, while those of Sainsbury's dipped 0.2%.

Basic resources stocks shed 2%, with ArcelorMittal diving 4.2% as the world's top steel maker announced plans to cut its output in Europe.

Athens-traded stocks dipped 0.2% but held near a more than one-year closing peak clocked on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru, Graphic by Helen Reid in London; Editing by Alison Williams)

By Aaron Saldanha