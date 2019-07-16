Log in
European shares flat, Bayer boosted by new Roundup ruling

07/16/2019 | 03:23am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares opened little changed on Tuesday as investors looked to a deluge of second quarter earnings releases and a batch of macroeconomic indicators for more signs on a slowing global and euro zone economy.

Shares in German chemicals company Bayer rose 2.2% after a U.S. judge slashed the damages awarded to a California man who blamed its Roundup weed killer for his cancer, propping up Germany's DAX <.GDAXI> index.

The pan-European stocks benchmark <.STOXX> was flat at 0707 GMT, with UK jobs and wages data, Italy's June inflation and Germany's ZEW business sentiment index for July all expected in the morning session.

Software and technology company SAP, semiconductor player ASML and drugmaker Novartis are all among those due to report second-quarter results this week.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASML HOLDING -0.42% 183.08 Delayed Quote.34.05%
BAYER AG 1.79% 59.67 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
DAX -0.03% 12384.18 Delayed Quote.17.32%
EURO STOXX 50 0.01% 3503.29 Delayed Quote.16.53%
NOVARTIS 0.25% 88.03 Delayed Quote.18.14%
SAP AG -0.51% 120.84 Delayed Quote.39.68%
