Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

European shares flat as optimism from U.S.-Mexico trade deal wanes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 11:16am CEST
The German share price index, DAX board, is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares were little changed on Wednesday as optimism triggered by a U.S. trade deal with Mexico ebbed, and uncertainty grew about a similar agreement with Canada and a solution to Washington's spat with Beijing.

At 0840 GMT, the STOXX 600 index was up 0.1 percent with most bourses and sectors broadly flat.

The United States and Mexico agreed on Monday to overhaul the NAFTA trade association, boosting risk appetite that looked to be waning on Wednesday.

Investors were turning their attentions to the U.S. GDP reading later in the day, said Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell.

Germany's RTL led gainers on the pan-European index, rising 7.4 percent after reporting forecast-beating growth in second quarter revenues and core earnings.

Shares in Spain's Inditex suffered most, losing 4.6 percent after Morgan Stanley rated the Zara owner "underweight" for the first time.

France's Ingenico was also under pressure, losing 3.9 percent. One trader cited competition between Amazon and the French company on mobile payments in Asia.

Micro Focus, the British software company, added 1.8 percent after it started a share buy-back program.

Pernod Ricard fell 1 percent after results, with some analysts noting a disappointing guidance from the French spirits maker.

"We see Pernod as a core long-term staples holding, however current valuation makes it hard for us to put fresh money to work", wrote Jefferies analyst Edward Mundy who maintained his 'hold' rating.

Atlantia was down 0.8 percent after rejecting the idea of nationalizing its unit Autostrade per l'Italia after the collapse of a bridge in Genoa.

Among small caps, Sinclair Pharma jumped close to 25 percent after agreeing to an offer from China’s Huadoing.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; editing by John Stonestreet)

By Julien Ponthus
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLANTIA -3.15% 18.165 End-of-day quote.-30.98%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.13% 3444.58 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL -1.80% 28.29 End-of-day quote.-2.60%
INGENICO GROUP -3.88% 62.64 Real-time Quote.-26.48%
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC 1.93% 1308.5 Delayed Quote.-49.19%
PERNOD RICARD -0.25% 137.9 Real-time Quote.4.93%
SINCLAIR PHARMA PLC 30.47% 26.1601 Delayed Quote.-23.25%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.05% 385.48 Delayed Quote.-1.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:23aGlobal Stocks Pause as Nafta Talks Proceed
DJ
05:17aJACK MA : Asian Markets Mostly Gain; Nikkei, Kospi Extend Lengthy Win Streaks
DJ
05:16aEUROPE : European shares flat as optimism from U.S.-Mexico trade deal wanes
RE
05:07aStocks hover as investors still on tenterhooks over trade deal
RE
05:05aStocks hover as investors still on tenterhooks over trade deal
RE
04:51aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Aim For 4th Straight Daily Gain; S&P, Nasdaq Again Poised For Records
DJ
04:37aEUROPE MARKETS: European Shares Tick Higher, But U.K. Stocks Dip
DJ
04:11aGlobal Stocks Tick Higher as Nafta Talks Proceed
DJ
08/28Global stocks climb; markets hail U.S.-Mexico trade deal
RE
08/28WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Mixed as U.S., Mexico Near Trade Deal
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
2Canada rejoins NAFTA talks as U.S. autos tariff details emerge
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : CEO stands by global ambitions
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : Toyota to invest $500 million in Uber for self-driving cars
5PORR AG : PORR AG: Solid first half-year 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.