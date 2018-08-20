Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

European shares gain on optimism over U.S.-China trade row

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 09:57am CEST
The German share price index, DAX board, is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - Hopes that the United States and China might find a compromise to resolve their trade dispute lifted European shares on Monday, while Turkey's currency crisis showed no immediate sign of worsening.

At 0712 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> was up 0.25 percent at 382.01 points, with most markets across the continent gaining.

British software group Sage posted the worst performance, down 6.6 percent after a rating downgrade of its stock by Deutsche Bank, two traders said.

Shares in British contractor G4S fell close to 2 percent after the British government took over running a prison after an inspection found it had fallen into a "state of crisis".

While the second-quarter earnings season nears its end, NMC Health rose 3.2 percent, at the top of the STOXX index, after publishing a trading update.

(Julien Ponthus and Helen Reid, editing by Larry King)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 0.80% 3399.4 Delayed Quote.-3.61%
G4S -0.52% 250.9 Delayed Quote.-5.47%
NMC HEALTH 5.71% 4288 Delayed Quote.40.73%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.66% 383.53 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
THE SAGE GROUP PLC -6.67% 621.6 Delayed Quote.-16.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
10:00aCommodities Rebound Lifts Global Stocks
DJ
09:57aEUROPE : European shares gain on optimism over U.S.-China trade row
RE
09:40aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Inch Up, Putting Indexes Near Records
DJ
05:21aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Gain On U.S.-China Trade-talk Hopes
DJ
08/18MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock-market Investors Weather Turkey Storm, But Should Watch The Dollar
DJ
08/18WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street Erases the Line Between Its Jocks and Nerds
DJ
08/17Blue Chips Rise as Fears Over Turkish Lira Crisis Ease -- 2nd Update
DJ
08/17TSX rises 0.60 percent
RE
08/17WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street rises on upbeat trade news
RE
08/17Global stocks edge higher as Turkey worries offset U.S.-China trade talks
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
2MULBERRY GROUP PLC : MULBERRY : Handbag maker Mulberry faces 3 million pound hit from House of Fraser
3PREMIER OIL : PREMIER OIL : Tolmount development sanctioned
4ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals
5ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Shares in Italy's Atlantia indicated down in pre-open trade

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.