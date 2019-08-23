Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

European shares grind higher ahead of Powell speech

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 03:29am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares inched higher early on Friday, with all eyes on a speech by Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell for confirmation the U.S. central bank is still on course to deliver another cut in interest rates next month.

The highly-anticipated address at the Jackson Hole symposium is due at 1400 GMT and follows minutes from the Fed's July meeting which have cooled money market expectations of a bigger half-point cut next month.

Some more encouraging data points this week have also helped ease market fears of recession - the main driver of a sell-off in the first half of August as well as of expectations that the Fed and other central banks would respond with more easing.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> rose 0.5% at 0710 GMT, rebounding from a fall on Thursday due to by mixed readings of business growth across major economies and as a jump in the pound slammed London stocks.

The FTSE 100 index also rose 0.5%, while the euro-zone benchmark <.STOXXE> gained 0.6% and outperformed the market.

SimCorp A/S jumped 7.7%, and was the biggest gainer on the benchmark index, after the software company upgraded its financial forecast for 2019.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 0.44% 3385.55 Delayed Quote.11.62%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SIMCORP 6.30% 633.5 Delayed Quote.33.64%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.42% 375.59 Delayed Quote.9.97%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.41% 807.11 Delayed Quote.12.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
03:42aEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Rise Ahead Of Powell Speech On Interest Rates
DJ
03:38aFTSE rebounds ahead of Powell speech; Entertainment One soars
RE
03:29aEUROPE : European shares grind higher ahead of Powell speech
RE
02:36aAsian stocks cautious ahead of Powell's speech; yuan at fresh 11-1/2 year low
RE
02:34aAsian stocks cautious ahead of Powell's speech; yuan at fresh 11-1/2 year low
RE
12:23aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most decline; markets await clues from Powell speech
RE
08/22ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Up Slightly Ahead Of Fed's Jackson Hole Conference
DJ
08/22MARKET SNAPSHOT: Boeing's Shares Buoy Dow Industrials But Broader Stock Market Ends Lower Ahead Of Powell Speech
DJ
08/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver on Disappointing Manufacturing Data
DJ
08/22August Data Heighten Pressure on Industrial Stocks--2nd update
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL stops deliveries for Amazon Fresh in Germany
2LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP : Asian petrochemical profits slammed by trade war crossfire, oversupply
3KLOECKNER & CO SE : THYSSENKRUPP IN TALKS TO BUY STEEL TRADER KLOECKNER: Handelsblatt
4IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA : IDEX BIOMETRICS : Mandatory Notice of Trade in IDEX – 22 Aug 2019_
5Japan, U.S. negotiators fail to reach agreement on trade, to extend talks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group