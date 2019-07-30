Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

European shares hit by Bayer, Lufthansa; FTSE shines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 03:56am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares slipped on Tuesday as grim forecasts from German giants Bayer and Lufthansa soured sentiment, while a battered pound helped London's blue-chip index outperform for a second day.

Bayer slipped 4.4% as it became the latest agricultural supplies company to be affected by flooded farms in the United States and by trade disputes, saying its full-year earnings target has become harder to reach.

Taking other airlines down with it, Germany's Lufthansa dropped 3.5% after posting a decline in second-quarter earnings and saying that the European market was likely to remain challenging this year.

A GfK survey also showed German consumer morale worsening for the third month in a row heading into August as trade disputes and a global economic slowdown bit in Europe's biggest exporter.

Combined, that pushed Germany's main stocks index <.GDAXI> 0.2% lower by 0713 GMT, while the pan-European stocks benchmark <.STOXX> fell 0.2%.

London's blue chip FTSE 100 index touched 11 month highs, helped by a 3% jump in shares in energy giant BP.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG -3.03% 57.51 Delayed Quote.-2.03%
BP PLC 3.59% 545.5 Delayed Quote.6.26%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.41% 3507.24 Delayed Quote.17.43%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG -4.93% 14.31 Delayed Quote.-23.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
03:56aEUROPE : European shares hit by Bayer, Lufthansa; FTSE shines
RE
03:37aBP surge lifts FTSE 100 to 11-month high; Centrica slumps
RE
03:05aAsia stocks advance before Fed, fresh Brexit pain sinks pound
RE
03:04aAsia stocks advance before Fed, fresh Brexit pain sinks pound
RE
03:03aAsia stocks advance before Fed, fresh Brexit pain sinks pound
RE
12:19aSOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCKS : Philippines skids as investors book profits in heavyweights
RE
07/29ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain As Bank Of Japan Maintains Steady Guidance
DJ
07/29TSX dips as focus turns to U.S. Fed meet
RE
07/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Ticks Lower as Expected Fed Rate Cut Looms
DJ
07/29Sterling slumps on 'no-deal Brexit' worries; stocks dip
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid
2BASF SE : BASF : Bayer says 2019 profit goal becoming a stretch
3Oil prices rise as market eyes likely Fed rate cut
4LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : Lufthansa seond-quarter earnings fall on rising fuel costs and price wars
5SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : slightly lowers 2019 profit expectations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group