European shares hit by Bayer, Lufthansa; FTSE shines

Bayer slipped 4.4% as it became the latest agricultural supplies company to be affected by flooded farms in the United States and by trade disputes, saying its full-year earnings target has become harder to reach.

Taking other airlines down with it, Germany's Lufthansa dropped 3.5% after posting a decline in second-quarter earnings and saying that the European market was likely to remain challenging this year.

A GfK survey also showed German consumer morale worsening for the third month in a row heading into August as trade disputes and a global economic slowdown bit in Europe's biggest exporter.

Combined, that pushed Germany's main stocks index <.GDAXI> 0.2% lower by 0713 GMT, while the pan-European stocks benchmark <.STOXX> fell 0.2%.

London's blue chip FTSE 100 index touched 11 month highs, helped by a 3% jump in shares in energy giant BP.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru)