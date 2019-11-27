Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

European shares hit four-year high on fresh U.S.-China trade deal hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 04:11am EST
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European shares touched a four-year high in early trading on Wednesday, as comments from U.S. President Donald Trump sparked hopes of an imminent resolution to the drawn-out trade war with China.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1%, led by trade-sensitive miners, which gained 0.8%.

Trump said on Tuesday that Washington was in the "final throes" of work on an initial trade agreement, adding to optimism from earlier in the day when Beijing said top negotiators from both countries had reached a consensus on "resolving relevant problems".

"European markets look like they could be heading back up to all-time highs like the U.S. markets, but we're not quite there yet," said Michael Baker, analyst at ETX Capital.

"In the past, you've tended to have a bad response (on the trade deal) at some point, but that doesn't seem to be coming and the markets are enjoying it."

European shares have crawled towards a record high this month on hopes that the world's top two economies would defuse a trade war that has dulled business sentiment, dented corporate investment and hurt global growth.

But impediments to a truce remain, with a U.S. bill on human rights in Hong Kong being a potential sticking point with China. Reuters also reported last week that the interim deal could slide into 2020, given China's ask for more extensive tariff rollbacks.

Investors have turned to central banks in major economies for clues on monetary policy to stem the global downturn. The European Central Bank cut interest rates deeper into negative territory in September, while the U.S. Federal Reserve has lowered borrowing costs three times this year.

A Reuters poll on Wednesday showed the benchmark European index is expected to hit a record high by the end of next year, underpinned by loose monetary policy and hopes of an orderly Brexit.

Export-laden Frankfurt shares were trading flat on Wednesday, largely shrugging off data showing profits at China's industrial firms shrinking at their fastest pace in eight months in October.

German real estate firm Aroundtown jumped 4% to a record high after posting better-than-expected third quarter results and raising its full-year forecast.

Finnish ship technology and power-plant maker Wartsila rose 3% as one brokerage raised its rating on the stock and two research firms boosted their price targets.

By Sagarika Jaisinghani and Lisa Pauline Mattackal
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AROUNDTOWN SA 2.95% 7.876 Delayed Quote.5.96%
EURO STOXX 50 0.31% 3717.73 Delayed Quote.22.60%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.35% 409.94 Delayed Quote.19.12%
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ 2.73% 9.33 Delayed Quote.-34.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:25aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE at two-month high as Trump brightens trade view
RE
04:11aEUROPE : European shares hit four-year high on fresh U.S.-China trade deal hopes
RE
03:08aFTSE : Not much potential to unleash in London's FTSE - Reuters poll
RE
03:08aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks to keep climbing in 2020 but growth well below this year's - Reuters poll
RE
02:52aEUROPE : Trade and Brexit deals could push European stocks to record highs - Reuters poll
RE
02:52aInvestors see value in Canada's TSX but smaller gains for 2020
RE
02:48aReal Estate, Retailers Drive Up Stocks -- WSJ
DJ
02:39aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil eases on growing U.S. stockpiles; U.S.-China trade deal hopes check losses
RE
12:09aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Not much potential to unleash in London's FTSE - reuters poll
RE
11/26Southeast Asia stocks - Most inch higher after Trump trade deal remarks
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil eases on growing U.S. stockpiles; U.S.-China trade deal hopes check losses
3CONTINENTAL AG : Volkswagen's Audi to cut one in ten jobs to fund shift to electric vehicles
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT says U.S. vaping slowdown will lead to slower gr..
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : Opioid Makers Hit With Criminal Probe -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group