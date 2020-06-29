Log in
European shares inch higher, Wirecard surges

06/29/2020 | 03:39am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European shares edged higher on Monday as investors clung to hopes of a quicker economic recovery in the continent even as coronavirus cases surged globally.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% after opening in the red, lifted by automakers and travel & leisure companies.

European markets have outperformed in the recent weeks, helped by its relative success in reopening its economy and the European Union's proposed 750 billion euro ($841.73 billion) recovery fund.

However, Asian markets were on a weaker footing as the global death toll from COVID-19 reached half a million people on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally.

German scandal-hit payments company Wirecard surged 93.6% after saying it would proceed with business activities after filing for insolvency.

Austrian sensor producer AMS jumped 6.6% after Reuters reported the company is poised to get the go-ahead from the European Union for its acquisition of German lighting group Osram.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMS AG 6.21% 14.65 Delayed Quote.-64.96%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.15% 3200.81 Delayed Quote.-14.44%
OSRAM LICHT AG 0.57% 42.44 Delayed Quote.-4.42%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.08% 358.16 Delayed Quote.-13.83%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.05% 783.95 Delayed Quote.-12.63%
WIRECARD AG 200.20% 3.8455 Delayed Quote.-98.81%
