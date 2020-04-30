Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

European shares inch lower as Shell drags; ECB awaited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 05:08am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

By Sruthi Shankar

European shares edged lower on Thursday as a rare dividend cut by oil major Royal Dutch Shell and a batch of mixed earnings reports soured the mood ahead of an update from the European Central Bank.

The STOXX 600 fell 0.3%, with shares in oil major Shell dropping nearly 6% after it cut its dividend for the first time in 80 years and suspended the next tranche of its share buyback programme amid a collapse in global oil demand.

Europe's oil & gas sector fell 1.3%, while banks <.SX7P> took a hit after France's Societe Generale and UK's Lloyds Banking Group became the latest lenders to be hit by provisions against expected bad loans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Danske Bank swung to a first-quarter net loss, sending its shares down 3%.

While Euro zone GDP numbers are due later in the day, data showed France saw its sharpest economic contraction since World War II in the first quarter, while Spain's economy shrunk by its biggest amount on record.

"Market at the moment doesn't want to focus on the bad news, but I don't think that will last forever," said Daniel Grosvenor, director of equity strategy at Oxford Economics in London.

"Valuations have become extremely stretched and markets can't remain detached from the fundamental reality."

European shares are on course to log their biggest monthly gain since July 2009 as signs of easing restrictions in several major economies and aggressive stimulus actions helped a recovery from a rout in February.

Stocks on Wednesday were also bolstered by positive developments regarding a potential COVID-19 treatment.

Investors will now turn to the ECB policy decision, due to be released at 1145 GMT. The central bank is under pressure to deploy even more firepower to prop up an economy that could shrink by a tenth this year.

Safran jumped 4.5% as the French aerospace supplier said it aims to maintain positive cash flow over the full year "despite significant potential headwinds" from the health crisis.

Airbus gained 5% on news it was talks with the French government regarding possible aid.

UK's Reckitt Benckiser rose 3.8% as the consumer giant achieved record sales growth in the first quarter and predicted a stronger than expected performance in 2020 as customers stocked up essentials.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 2.18% 59.76 Real-time Quote.-55.25%
DANSKE BANK A/S -2.48% 81.82 Delayed Quote.-22.10%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.16% 2990.51 Delayed Quote.-24.99%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC -4.10% 33.326 Delayed Quote.-44.38%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 4.81% 6712 Delayed Quote.4.45%
SAFRAN 2.15% 89.06 Real-time Quote.-36.58%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -5.31% 14.766 Real-time Quote.-49.68%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.21% 346.36 Delayed Quote.-20.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
05:08aEUROPE : European shares inch lower as Shell drags; ECB awaited
RE
03:41aGlobal Markets Follow U.S. Stocks Higher
DJ
04/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise as Fed Pledges Lasting Support for the Economy -- Update
DJ
04/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise as Fed Pledges Lasting Support for the Economy
DJ
04/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise as Fed Pledges Lasting Support for the Economy
DJ
04/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise on Hopes for Coronavirus Treatment
DJ
04/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise on Hopes for Coronavirus Treatment
DJ
04/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise on Hopes for Coronavirus Treatment
DJ
04/29LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Hopes for coronavirus treatment, surging bank shares lift FTSE 100
RE
04/29EUROPE : European shares rise on COVID-19 drug hopes, upbeat outlook from corporates
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 1Q Earnings Sink, Slashes Dividend
2BP PLC : Shell cuts dividend for first time since World War Two
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : chairman voices support for embattled CEO
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Cuts Guidance After Seeing EUR200 Million Sales Hit From Coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group