European shares inch lower on doubts over COVID-19 vaccine

05/20/2020 | 03:26am EDT
The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

European shares headed lower on Wednesday after a downbeat session on Wall Street, as doubts over a potential COVID-19 vaccine reignited fears about the slow recovery from a looming global recession.

The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped 0.3% by 0708 GMT in its second day of fall, with banks <.SX7P>, telecoms and travel & leisure sector stocks leading the decline.

Wall Street indexes fell more than 1% overnight after a media report questioned the validity of the results of U.S. drugmaker Moderna's coronavirus vaccine trial that had sent stock markets soaring on Monday.

In a bright spot, shares of British retailer Marks & Spencer jumped 5.2% after saying that it would accelerate its latest turnaround programme as it dealt with the fallout from the coronavirus crisis and reported a 21% fall in annual profit.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 -0.59% 2885.38 Delayed Quote.-22.25%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC 0.21% 86 Delayed Quote.-59.81%
MODERNA, INC. -10.41% 71.67 Delayed Quote.266.41%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.53% 337.64 Delayed Quote.-17.86%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.52% 737.1 Delayed Quote.-16.92%
