Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

European shares jump 1% after report U.S., China close to trade deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 05:14am EST
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European shares bounced back on Wednesday from a four-day slump as a report that Beijing and Washington were moving closer to a trade deal offset fears about a possible delay in resolving their prolonged dispute.

After opening marginally higher, the STOXX 600 climbed 1% after Bloomberg reported that the two sides were closer to agreeing on the amount of tariffs that would be rolled back in a "phase one" trade deal.

The report lifted the benchmark from a one-month low hit on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said the trade deal might have to wait until after the presidential election in November 2020, with a U.S. bill protecting Muslim minority in China's Xinjiang adding to the uncertainty.

"That Bloomberg comment seems to suggest that the two nations can have a political disagreement about what is going on in certain areas on one hand, but that won't necessarily affect how they move forward in terms of the trade negotiations," said Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at Spreadex in London.

"It suggests that a deal can be done by Dec. 15, which is really the key date here, before the imposition of new tariffs."

Adding to the upbeat mood, IHS Markit's final reading on November business activity in the euro zone came in slightly better than expected.

German shares were up 1.1%, on course to post their biggest percentage gain in a month. Chipmakers such as Infineon Technologies and STMicroelectronics gained about 2% after upbeat earnings forecast from U.S. peer Microchip Technology.

Dutch semiconductor company ASML Holding rose 2.6% after J.P. Morgan raised its price target on expectations of strong performance in 2020.

French shares gained 1.2% after Trump and President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday they hoped they could smooth out their differences over the digital services tax. Washington has threatened 100% tariffs on French champagne, handbags and other products due to the tax.

Shares in Airbus rose 2% after winning an order from U.S. carrier United Airlines.

Shares in Swedish industrials group Trelleborg added 5.5% after announcing restructuring plans that would move it to three business areas from five.

A big decliner was French telecom company Orange, sliding 4.3%, after traders pointed to disappointment over the firm's dividend outlook even as it announced plans to carve out its mobile towers in most European countries where it is present. Europe's telecoms index was down 0.5%.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Lisa Pauline Mattackal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Sriraj Kalluvila)

By Sruthi Shankar and Lisa Pauline Mattackal
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 2.63% 127.78 Real-time Quote.47.76%
ASML HOLDING N.V. 2.60% 242.6 Delayed Quote.72.50%
EURO STOXX 50 1.28% 3656.05 Delayed Quote.23.39%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 2.11% 19.378 Delayed Quote.9.30%
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC. -2.48% 91.87 Delayed Quote.27.74%
ORANGE -4.42% 13.74 Real-time Quote.1.52%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.94% 402.39 Delayed Quote.20.67%
TRELLEBORG 5.46% 163.35 Delayed Quote.11.16%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -3.01% 88.87 Delayed Quote.6.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:14aEUROPE : European shares jump 1% after report U.S., China close to trade deal
RE
05:04aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE gains after report renews Sino-U.S. trade hopes; mid-caps shine
RE
04:09aStocks in tentative rebound after Trump's trade war scare
RE
04:07aStocks in tentative rebound after Trump's trade war scare
RE
02:44aShanghai stocks slip as Sino-U.S. trade deal prospects dampened
RE
02:02aSouth Korean stocks, won tumble as Trump stirs concerns of trade war dragging on
RE
12:13aHong Kong stocks hit near two-month low on trade worries; China also falls
RE
12/03SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most markets fall as Trump hardens trade war rhetoric
RE
12/03South Korea stocks fall as trade hopes wane on Trump comments
RE
12/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slide After Trump Signals Further Delays to China Deal
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
3STOCK SPIRITS GROUP : STOCK SPIRITS : profit doubles on higher demand in Poland, Czech Republic
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally
5GLENCORE : Glencore to Change 'Old Guard' Ahead Of CEO Transition -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group