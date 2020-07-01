Log in
European shares kick off new quarter with subdued gains

07/01/2020 | 03:41am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European shares started the new quarter on a sombre tone on Wednesday, as surging U.S. coronavirus cases kept optimism in check ahead of a slew of economic data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% by 0718 GMT, after closing out its best quarterly gains since March 2015 in the previous session.

The German DAX gained 0.7% as data showed retail sales rose sharply in May, reflecting a rebound in private consumption after the country lifted coronavirus-inflicted restrictions.

Drugs and pesticides maker Bayer jumped 3.4%, providing the biggest boost.

German unemployment and U.S. manufacturing activity and private jobs data are all due later in the session.

A cautious tone prevailed across the global markets, as the United States on Tuesday recorded its biggest single-day spike since the pandemic began, dimming hopes that the economic pain had passed.

Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant gained 6.9% as it completed the $1.6 billion sale of its masterbatches unit to PolyOne Corp, allowing the payment of a special dividend amounting to $3 per share.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG 3.36% 68 Delayed Quote.-9.64%
CLARIANT AG 7.95% 20.1 Delayed Quote.-13.84%
DAX 0.66% 12391.72 Delayed Quote.-7.08%
EURO STOXX 50 0.30% 3243.8 Delayed Quote.-13.70%
POLYONE CORPORATION 0.85% 26.23 Delayed Quote.-28.70%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.23% 361.14 Delayed Quote.-13.45%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.25% 790.6 Delayed Quote.-12.23%
