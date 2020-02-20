Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

European shares mark worst day in three weeks on weak earnings, virus risks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 12:37pm EST
A trader works at Frankfurt's stock exchange in Frankfurt

European shares eased from record highs on Thursday, as a raft of disappointing earnings added to concerns about the global impact of the coronavirus outbreak after research suggested the illness is more contagious than previously thought.

The pan-European STOXX 600 shed 0.9%, deepening losses just before close to post their biggest one-day drop in three weeks.

A near 2% fall in insurance stocks led losses after Swiss Re posted a lower-than-expected annual profit. The reinsurer's shares dropped 8.1% to a five-week low.

A slide in Spain's Telefonica weighed on the Spanish index after the telecoms group said one-off charges in Mexico and Argentina hurt its annual profit..

"Today is more of a bottom up day focused on results," said Ingo Schachel, head of equity research at Commerzbank, Germany.

Meanwhile, France's Schneider Electric rallied to an all-time high after its results beat expectations and the firm said it was confident it could offset the impact of the new coronavirus outbreak in China.

But Paris' main index fell 0.8% as luxury stocks, which derive a chunk of their demand from Chinese customers, fell after a spike in the number of coronavirus cases outside China.

LVMH, Kering and spirits maker Pernod Ricard slid between 2.2% and 3.5%.

New research suggested the virus could spread more easily than previously believed, with South Korea and Iran reporting more cases of infection, while two passengers in a virus-hit cruise ship in Japan died.

European equity investors also await flash readings of the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) on manufacturing activity in the euro zone, due on Friday.

"The last few PMIs came in rather weaker and the market is clearly aware that risk bets due to the recent health situation will leave a mark in the PMIs," said Commerzbank's Schachel.

While traders foresee a hit to the Chinese economy from the health crisis, expectations of a pickup in growth from the second quarter have kept equity markets near record highs.

The benchmark STOXX 600 index has bounced back from a slight dip in January and is on course for its best monthly gain in a year.

Among other individual movers, British medical tech firm Smith & Nephew jumped 7.3% as its annual sales topped estimates and it forecast another year of revenue growth. Norwegian technology firm Tomra Systems surged 19% to top the STOXX 600 on strong quarterly results.

Insurer AXA fell 3.5% as it lowered 2020 profit guidance for its companies-focused XL unit, while medical equipment maker Elekta AB slid after its quarterly operating profit undershot expectations.

The auto index was the sole sectoral gainer in Europe with Renault up 3% while Daimler rose 2.3% after saying it would slim down its Mercedes management to remove duplicate layers between Mercedes-Benz and Daimler AG.

By Susan Mathew and Sagarika Jaisinghani
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXA -3.47% 24.485 Real-time Quote.1.02%
COMMERZBANK AG 1.05% 6.75 Delayed Quote.21.08%
DAIMLER AG 2.28% 43.745 Delayed Quote.-13.37%
ELEKTA AB -7.10% 109.3 Delayed Quote.-6.81%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.07% 66.6935 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
EURO STOXX 50 -1.09% 3822.98 Delayed Quote.2.44%
KERING -3.49% 566.5 Real-time Quote.0.31%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE -2.21% 409.8 Real-time Quote.1.17%
PERNOD RICARD -2.19% 165.35 Real-time Quote.6.05%
RENAULT 2.98% 32.66 Real-time Quote.-24.81%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 5.65% 102.9 Real-time Quote.6.45%
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC 7.26% 1979 Delayed Quote.0.68%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.86% 430.19 Delayed Quote.3.48%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.82% 929.97 Delayed Quote.3.62%
SWISS RE -8.13% 107.3 Delayed Quote.6.67%
TELEFONICA S.A. -3.82% 6.29 End-of-day quote.5.03%
TOMRA SYSTEMS 19.01% 335.6 Delayed Quote.0.50%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.22% 61.7875 Delayed Quote.2.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
01:10pOil prices rise as U.S. crude stocks build less than expected
RE
12:53pOil prices rise as U.S. crude stocks build less than expected
RE
12:37pEUROPE : European shares mark worst day in three weeks on weak earnings, virus risks
RE
12:35pDow Industrials Drop 250 Points on Cloudy Outlook
DJ
12:14pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 reverses course to end lower on Imperial slump
RE
11:58aDow Industrials Drop 300 Points on Cloudy Outlook
DJ
11:56aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drop on Cloudy Outlook
DJ
11:37aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drop on Cloudy Outlook
DJ
10:36aTSX soars to new high on energy gains, Northview Apartment rally
RE
10:32aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Swing Between Small Gains and Losses
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1AXA shares fall after it lowers 2020 earnings guidance for XL unit
2Oil firms on supply threats and easing demand woes
3Warren Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Giant Stake in Apple
4FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Fresenius forecasts 2020 profit growth driven by drug, dialysis units
5TOMRA SYSTEMS : TOMRA: 4Q 2019 results - Good development backed by solid growth drivers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group