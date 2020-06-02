Log in
European shares near 3-month high; Lufthansa lifts Germany

06/02/2020 | 03:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Germany

European shares inched closer to a three-month high on Tuesday on optimism around a post-coronavirus economic recovery, with German stocks buoyed by a jump for Lufthansa.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1% in early deals to hit its highest level since March 9.

Lufthansa surged 7.5% as its supervisory board approved a 9 billion euro ($10 billion) government bailout for the airline, driving Frankfurt-listed shares up 2.6% to its peak since March 5.

With traders in Germany returning from a long weekend, Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW gained between 4.5% and 7.7% on a Reuters report on Sunday that the country's Ministry of Economics had proposed a 5 billion euro buyer bonus scheme to boost car sales.

Norway's Seadrill slid 9.3% as it announced a writedown of $1.2 billion on the value of its oil drilling rigs and warned it may have to convert a part of its $7.4 billion in debt into equity to survive.

Gains across the other markets were tempered by simmering U.S.-China tensions, with Wall Street futures coming under pressure as President Donald Trump vowed to use the military to halt protests over the death of a black man in police custody.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 6.03% 55.7 Delayed Quote.-28.08%
DAIMLER AG 9.15% 36.29 Delayed Quote.-32.39%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 7.22% 9.8 Delayed Quote.-44.29%
EURO STOXX 50 1.58% 3125.33 Delayed Quote.-18.56%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.91% 38.66 Delayed Quote.-46.38%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 5.75% 51.44 Delayed Quote.-26.61%
SEADRILL LIMITED -1.38% 0.4636 Delayed Quote.-81.75%
STOXX EUROPE 600 1.17% 358.23 Delayed Quote.-15.75%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 1.18% 782.62 Delayed Quote.-14.72%
TRATON SE 4.29% 15.734 Delayed Quote.-36.70%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 5.13% 138.84 Delayed Quote.-24.82%
WTI 0.85% 35.666 Delayed Quote.-45.35%
