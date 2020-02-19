Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

European shares notch record high as investors shake off virus fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 04:38am EST
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European shares notched a fresh record high on Wednesday, supported by a weaker euro, while a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases raised hopes that the impact of the epidemic on the global supply chain would be short-lived.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index added half a percent, after data showed the number of new virus cases in China fell for a second straight day, lending weight to forecasts that the epidemic might ebb by April.

China-exposed miners rose more than 1%, recovering quickly from a near-2% slump on Tuesday, when a sales warning by Apple Inc had raised worries about the fallout of the deadly outbreak on industries most reliant on China for supply.

"The view in the markets is that the Chinese authorities are always going to try and intervene somehow in financial markets," said David Madden, markets analyst at CMC Markets in London. "So it sort of becomes the case of 'bad news is good news'."

The Chinese central bank has taken several measures to help the world's second-biggest economy weather its biggest health crisis since the SARS epidemic in 2002-03, lifting global sentiment and putting world stocks on course for their best month since June 2019.

Gains in the technology sector nudged Milan shares to their highest level since 2008, with Apple supplier STMicroelectronics the top gainer on the bourse.

The index had closed at its highest in over a decade on Tuesday, propelled by hopes of much-awaited consolidation among Italian banks.

Frankfurt's main index rose about 0.4%, a day after data showed a sharp deterioration in German investor sentiment and sent the euro crashing through a closely watched support level at $1.08.

All eyes will now be on a raft of economic data from the euro zone later in the week, including a flash reading of the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for France and Germany.

In corporate news, Renault fell 1.6% after credit rating agency Moody's cut its rating on the French carmaker's debt to "junk" status.

Telecommunications equipment company Adva Optical Networking slumped 13% to a three-month low after flagging disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak.

On the other hand, German container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd jumped 5% after raising its 2019 profit forecast on higher freight rates.

By Sagarika Jaisinghani
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE -11.71% 7.2 Delayed Quote.0.25%
APPLE INC. -1.83% 319 Delayed Quote.8.63%
CMC MARKETS PLC -0.91% 160.92 Delayed Quote.10.78%
EURO STOXX 50 0.40% 3850.78 Delayed Quote.2.56%
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 4.81% 78.7 Delayed Quote.-2.22%
RENAULT -1.99% 30.35 Real-time Quote.-26.64%
STMICROELECTRONICS 1.90% 28.41 Real-time Quote.16.19%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.54% 432.58 Delayed Quote.3.53%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.54% 934.81 Delayed Quote.3.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
04:38aEUROPE : European shares notch record high as investors shake off virus fears
RE
04:33aChina stimulus hints, slowing spread of virus lift stocks
RE
04:32aChina stimulus hints, slowing spread of virus lift stocks
RE
04:17aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 rebounds as new virus cases drop, housebuilders jump
RE
02/18SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most markets climb as virus spread slows; Singapore leads
RE
02/18Stocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
RE
02/18Apple's Virus Warning Takes Bite Out of Chip-Maker Stocks -- Update
DJ
02/18WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall After Apple's Sales Warning
DJ
02/18WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow, S&P 500 decline after Apple's sales warning
RE
02/18Stocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Italy's Intesa Bids for Rival, Paving Way for Rare European Banking Deal -- 2nd Update
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : to Work With Raiffeisen to Provide Payments Services in Eastern Europe
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Reforms leave a large question unanswered
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : says 'deeply concerned' about Singapore's order to block page
5ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Puma warn of coronavirus hit to China business

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group