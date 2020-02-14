European shares open at record high; fourth-quarter GDP data in sight

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose as much as 0.1% to a record high of 431.42, eyeing a second straight week of gains following a relief rally earlier in the week.

Investors were awaiting the European Union's fourth-quarter GDP flash estimates at 1000 GMT, which are expected to show the European economy barely expanding between October and December amid a manufacturing slump and global trade headwinds.

The virus outbreak could further hurt growth, given China's position as one of the bloc's largest trading partners.

Real estate <.SX86P> and utilities <.SX6P> were the best performing European sectors, rising 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)