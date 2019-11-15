Log in
European shares poised for sixth weekly gain, aided by trade optimism

11/15/2019 | 03:33am EST
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European shares were on course for a sixth straight weekly gain on Friday, following a record close on Wall Street as bullish comments from a White House official on a U.S.-China trade deal boosted trade-sensitive miners, technology stocks and automakers.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.4% by 0819 GMT, inching back to a four-year high hit last week.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said late on Thursday Washington and Beijing were getting close to a trade agreement, citing what he called very constructive talks with Beijing about ending a 16-month trade war.

Miners were the top gainers on the day, up about 1.5%, followed by technology stocks <.SX8P>.

Shares in chipmakers Infineon, STMicroelectronics and ASML Holding rose between 0.8% and 1%, after industry bellwether Applied Materials forecast a strong first quarter ahead of the 5G rollout in key markets.

Telecom shares were boosted by a 2.5% gain in Orange after France's biggest telecoms operator said it was preparing to split its mobile towers unit into a separate company.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLIED MATERIALS -0.28% 56.96 Delayed Quote.73.98%
ASML HOLDING N.V. 1.35% 247.15 Delayed Quote.77.82%
EURO STOXX 50 0.59% 3710.34 Delayed Quote.23.68%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 0.65% 19.546 Delayed Quote.11.78%
ORANGE 2.52% 14.655 Real-time Quote.1.02%
STMICROELECTRONICS 1.20% 22 Real-time Quote.74.13%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.39% 406.01 Delayed Quote.20.51%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.39% 875.15 Delayed Quote.23.89%
