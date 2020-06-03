Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

European shares rally on improving data, insurers jump

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 12:30pm EDT
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw

By Sruthi Shankar

European shares rallied on Wednesday, with insurers jumping after France's AXA said it would pay a dividend, while improving global data spurred bets of faster economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 2.5% to close at its highest since March 6, with Germany's DAX outpacing the rest of Europe with a 3.9% gain.

The German index recorded its strongest close since Feb 27, and is just 9.5% below its all-time high.

European markets have performed strongly so far this week as several countries eased strict lockdown measures, while hopes of more stimulus and encouraging developments on a potential COVID-19 treatment have helped the STOXX 6000 recover more than 37% from March lows.

"When (the slump) happened, there was not a fundamental issue in the economy. It was all down to a single event and there's no reason why we can't come back very strongly," said Randeep Somel, associate portfolio manager at M&G Investments.

China's services sector returned to growth in May, a survey showed, while data from the euro zone suggested the worst of the pandemic's economic impact was over.

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and is expected to increase its bond purchases by 500 billion euros.

"While economists broadly agree the ECB will meet market expectations, it would not be out of the realm of possibility... to delay the increase - given that its current program is far from depleted," Cantor Fitzgerald analysts wrote in a note.

Insurers, automakers, banks <.SX7P> and travel & leisure stocks led the gains, up between 3.8% and 6.8%, as investors found value in beaten-up cyclical sectors.

AXA jumped 10.4% after saying it would pay a 2019 dividend to shareholders and shares in Allianz, Prudential and Generali also rose between 7.8% and 8.5%.

Renault surged 10.5% after it finalised a 5 billion euro ($5.60 billion) loan from the French government and Goldman Sachs upgraded its stock to "buy".

Shares in Infineon technologies, AMS and ASM International rose between 3.8% and 7.3% after U.S. chipmaker Microchip raised its earnings forecast.

Lufthansa gained 7.7% as it vowed to step up restructuring measures after posting a first-quarter net loss of 2.1 billion euros ($2.35 billion).

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 8.51% 186.64 Delayed Quote.-21.25%
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. 7.35% 118.25 Delayed Quote.9.99%
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. 5.01% 13.945 Delayed Quote.-27.81%
AXA 10.37% 19.046 Real-time Quote.-31.28%
DAX 3.88% 12487.36 Delayed Quote.-9.27%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 7.73% 10.185 Delayed Quote.-42.39%
EURO STOXX 50 3.50% 3269.59 Delayed Quote.-15.65%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 5.96% 20.83 Delayed Quote.-3.21%
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC. 11.02% 107.51 Delayed Quote.-7.52%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 7.87% 1185 Delayed Quote.-24.19%
RENAULT 10.49% 23.965 Real-time Quote.-48.58%
STOXX EUROPE 600 2.54% 368.92 Delayed Quote.-13.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
12:30pEUROPE : European shares rally on improving data, insurers jump
RE
12:29pEUROPE : European shares rally on improving data, insurers jump
RE
12:12pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb as Hopes Build for More Stimulus
DJ
10:23aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb as Hopes Build for More Stimulus
DJ
09:49aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher as Hopes Build for More Stimulus
DJ
08:57aTODAY ON WALL STREET: Keep on climbing
06:07aGlobal Stocks Rise as Hopes Build for More Stimulus
DJ
06/02WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Close Higher Despite Social Unrest
DJ
06/02WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Close Higher Despite Social Unrest
DJ
06/02WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb Amid Swirling Issues
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Rental fleet collapse drags down U.S. vehicle sales
2Trump administration to bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to U.S.
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Elisa see sustainability leap in world-first 5G liquid cooling deployment
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : WhatsApp, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group