Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

European shares rally to near two-month highs on U.S.-China trade reprieve

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 12:23pm EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares surged on Monday to their highest in nearly two months, led by trade-sensitive technology stocks after the United States and China agreed to restart trade negotiations.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> rose 0.8% on broad-based gains, with the STOXX 50 index <.STOXX50> of Europe's biggest stocks rising 1.3% to its highest level since February 2018 before closing 0.7% higher.

At a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit, President Donald Trump offered concessions to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping including no new tariffs and reducing restrictions on tech company Huawei.

From its side, China agreed to make unspecified new purchases of U.S. farm products and restart negotiations after the last round collapsed in May.

Stocks across the globe rose on the news, with the S&P 500 hitting record highs. [.N] [MKTS/GLOB]

In Europe, Frankfurt's trade-sensitive DAX <.GDAXI> rallied 1%, the most among the major European indexes, while the tech index <.SX8P> rose 1.9% as chipmakers were boosted by the Huawei relief.

Infineon, Siltronic, ams, STMicroelectronics and ASM International rose between 3.7% and 5.6%.

The blue-chip Swiss index <.SSMI> gained 0.7% despite stocks being blocked from trading on EU exchanges after talks to resolve a dispute between Brussels and Switzerland collapsed.

"TEMPORARY RELIEF RALLY"

The breakthrough in trade talks helped the STOXX 600 index start the second half of the year on a strong note, after posting its biggest first half yearly gains since 1998 on Friday.

After a sell-off in May that marked its weakest monthly performance in over two years, the main index climbed 4.2% in June on hopes that major central banks would be more accommodating to counter the negative effects of a trade war that has lasted for months.

But analysts warned against excessive optimism given no deadline was set for progress on a deal, and both parties remain at odds over significant parts of an agreement.

"Markets are seeing a temporary relief rally (from the trade truce). But, it needs to be more than that to sustain it, I think," said Edmund Shing, global head of equity derivatives strategy, BNP Paribas

"Even if you don't get a deal, you need to see some progress."

Atlantia fell 3.2% and was among the few decliners on the STOXX 600 as it battled with the ruling 5-Star party over selectively leaking a government report to revoke the group's national toll-road concession that accounts for a third of its core profits.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru and Thyagaraju Adinarayan in London; Editing by Bernard Orr and Andrew Cawthorne)

By Susan Mathew and Amy Caren Daniel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMS 3.71% 39.69 Delayed Quote.62.44%
ASM INTERNATIONAL 5.62% 60.48 Delayed Quote.58.18%
ATLANTIA -3.23% 22.17 End-of-day quote.26.78%
DAX 0.99% 12521.38 Delayed Quote.17.42%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.37% 26701.12 Delayed Quote.14.03%
EURO STOXX 50 0.69% 3497.59 Delayed Quote.15.73%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES 4.18% 16.2 Delayed Quote.-10.45%
NASDAQ 100 1.19% 7763.51854 Delayed Quote.21.19%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.01% 8088.5966 Delayed Quote.20.66%
S&P 500 0.64% 2961.05 Delayed Quote.17.35%
SILTRONIC 3.05% 66.2 Delayed Quote.-11.02%
STMICROELECTRONICS 4.20% 16.255 End-of-day quote.27.56%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.78% 387.87 Delayed Quote.13.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
12:23pEUROPE : European shares rally to near two-month highs on U.S.-China trade reprieve
RE
11:57aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 hits over nine-month high as Sino-U.S. trade tensions ease
RE
11:43aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rally Toward Records on Trade Truce
DJ
11:42aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks, Gold And Bond Investors Face One Simple Fact: Synchronized Rally Means Nothing Is Cheap
DJ
11:34aWall Street rallies as trade optimism lifts tech stocks
RE
10:46aU.S.-China trade truce pushes global stocks higher
RE
10:41aU.S.-China trade truce pushes global stocks higher
RE
10:23aNo real hiccups in Swiss stocks trading as dispute with EU worsens
RE
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Strong inflows into infrastructure Large Cap stocks
TI
10:00aTRACKINSIGHT : Surge of inflows for US Materials Stocks
TI
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LATÉCOÈRE : Latecoere to examine Searchlight's $414 million bid offer
2Oil steadies on OPEC cuts, but oversupply fears persist
3SCHAEFFLER : SCHAEFFLER AG: Schaeffler to sell plant in Hamm to management
4ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : says Rome must pay fair compensation if it scraps concession
5OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About