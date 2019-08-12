Log in
European shares rebound, AMS bid for Osram puts M&A in focus

08/12/2019 | 03:36am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares bounced back on Monday after a tumultuous week highlighted by U.S.-China trade tensions and Italy's political turmoil, with a bidding war for German lighting group Osram possibly heating up deal-making in the region.

The pan-European index STOXX 600 <.STOXX> climbed 0.8% and all sub-sectors rose, but trading remained thin as most key markets in Asia were shut for holiday.

The bidding war for Osram got more intense after Swiss-listed sensor specialist AMS said it was ready to pay 10% more than Bain Capital and Carlyle.

Osram shares were up 10%, while AMS shares fell 9%.

Shares of oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil Plc jumped 15% after it announced a major oil discovery in the Orinduik block in Guyana.

Worries of the prolonged U.S.-China trade spat, however, still hovered over markets - with no sign of a truce in sight. Goldman Sachs over the weekend warned that a trade deal was unlikely before the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMS -9.92% 44.14 Delayed Quote.108.28%
EURO STOXX 50 0.44% 3347.47 Delayed Quote.12.46%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC -0.05% 206.9 Delayed Quote.23.86%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.14% 58.16 Delayed Quote.6.06%
OSRAM LICHT 9.73% 34.7 Delayed Quote.-16.53%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.55% 372.92 Delayed Quote.10.98%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.53% 800.44 Delayed Quote.13.65%
THE CARLYLE GROUP LP -4.82% 22.5 Delayed Quote.42.86%
TULLOW OIL 15.38% 207.4 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI -0.52% 53.91 Delayed Quote.15.15%
