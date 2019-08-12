European shares rebound, AMS bid for Osram puts M&A in focus

The pan-European index STOXX 600 <.STOXX> climbed 0.8% and all sub-sectors rose, but trading remained thin as most key markets in Asia were shut for holiday.

The bidding war for Osram got more intense after Swiss-listed sensor specialist AMS said it was ready to pay 10% more than Bain Capital and Carlyle.

Osram shares were up 10%, while AMS shares fell 9%.

Shares of oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil Plc jumped 15% after it announced a major oil discovery in the Orinduik block in Guyana.

Worries of the prolonged U.S.-China trade spat, however, still hovered over markets - with no sign of a truce in sight. Goldman Sachs over the weekend warned that a trade deal was unlikely before the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

