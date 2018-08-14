Log in
European shares rebound as Turkey stress eases

08/14/2018 | 09:57am CEST
Traders from BGC, a global brokerage company in London's Canary Wharf financial centre react as European stock markets open

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares bounced back on Tuesday after two days of heavy selling as investors' anxieties over contagion from a Turkish currency crisis faded slightly, thanks to reassurances from the central bank and government.

The Turkish lira firmed after the central bank had pledged on Monday to provide liquidity in response to the meltdown which has unsettled global markets.

Investors were also comforted by news that Finance Minister Berat Albayrak would hold a conference call with investors from the United States, Europe and the Middle East on Thursday, his first since assuming the post almost two months ago.

Financials were the biggest driver with euro zone bank stocks <.SX7E> rising 0.8 percent, helping to push the pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> benchmark up 0.4 percent.

Banks had been the worst hit by concerns over Turkey, taking the index to a 21-month low.

Italy's FTSE MIB <.FTMIB> jumped 0.8 percent with banks <.FTIT8300> gaining as bond yields fell after the government said it had agreed to preserve the stability of state finances and lower public debt.

Investors' focus once again turned to results.

Antofagasta shares fell 4.1 percent, the worst performer, after the Chilean copper producer reported first-half earnings fell due to weaker ore quality and higher costs, and said trade tensions were likely to hurt demand.

Swiss dental implant maker Straumann was a top gainer after results, up 4.6 percent after it raised its full-year revenue target as organic sales growth exceeded 20 percent for the first time in 10 years.

German utility RWE rose 2.4 percent after it said its Innogy deal was on track and reported in-line first half profits.

Broker research also drove some sharp stock moves.

Siltronic shares fell 4.8 percent, with traders saying Citi cut its recommendation on the stock to "neutral".

Shares in German industrial equipment manufacturer Duerr rose 3.6 percent with traders saying local broker M.M. Warburg upgraded the stock to "buy" from "hold".

A boost to "overweight" from Barclays sent Saipem shares up 2.6 percent.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by David Stamp)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTOFAGASTA -5.21% 903.4 Delayed Quote.-5.19%
DÜRR 4.10% 41.86 Delayed Quote.-24.45%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.04% 3424.56 Delayed Quote.-2.22%
RWE 1.96% 21.25 Delayed Quote.22.88%
SAIPEM SPA 0.61% 4.462 End-of-day quote.16.53%
SILTRONIC -3.21% 129.6 Delayed Quote.10.47%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.36% 386.28 Delayed Quote.-0.85%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) -2.43% 95.32 Delayed Quote.-2.98%
STRAUMANN HOLDING 3.88% 807 Delayed Quote.12.49%
