Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

European shares recover after weak data wobble

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
02/15/2019 | 05:29am EST
A man looks at an electronic board showing the Nikkei stock index outside a brokerage in Tokyo

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares recovered on Friday after weak U.S. and Chinese economic data earlier sent global equity markets into a dive.

After opening lower, Europe's STOXX 600 nudged up 0.2 percent despite weakness in German equities. Demand for safe-haven currencies remained strong.

Stocks fell after a U.S. report that retail sales had dropped in December to their lowest since 2009 and by data on Chinese producer prices, which were little changed for a seventh straight month in January.

Germany's main stock index, which is exposed to the Chinese economy because of its large number of exporters, was down 0.2 percent by 0932 GMT. It had fallen as much as 0.5 percent.

European car stocks, a bellwether for the continent's economy, fell 1 percent as sales dropped and the deadline approached for a U.S. Commerce Department that could lead to the imposition of tariffs.

"After hot markets of late, a little bit of cold water has been poured on bourses over the last 24 hours," said Deutsche Bank's strategist Jim Reid.

The slow start in European shares reflected nerves across global equity markets. MSCI's world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was flat.

Emerging markets were set for their first back-to-back weekly loss since late last year. The MSCIEF index of emerging market stocks dropped 0.8 percent.

Investors in Asia took fright early after the U.S. retail sales report. Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.1 percent as market in Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai all lost ground.

Worries about the United States, which many considered a bright spot in the world economy, offset some optimism over trade talks in Beijing between the United States and China.

The two top U.S. negotiators were due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, but no decision has been taken to extend a March 1 deadline for a deal.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a tweet on Friday that he and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer had "productive meetings" with China's Vice Premier Liu He.

SAFE HAVEN

The Japanese yen and other safe-haven currencies made gains as the market awaited developments in the trade talks. The dollar remained fairly robust in spite of the U.S. retail figures, trading up 0.2 percent at 97.1 against a basket of major currencies.

The euro was 0.2 percent lower at $1.1278 and headed for a second week of losses. It is down by 1.7 percent so far this year after discouraging economic data from the euro zone.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield fell to 2.6483 percent, wiping out most of its rise this week.

Commodities diverged from wider market trends. Crude oil briefly reached 2019 highs above $65 per barrel after OPEC-led supply cuts and a bigger-than-expected cut by Saudi Arabia this week encouraged investors.

The global Brent benchmark last traded at $64.75, up 18 cents, or 0.28 percent, from the last close. It has risen 4.5 percent this week.

For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets, please click on: [LIVE/]

(Reporting by Tom Wilson, additional reporting by Marc Jones and Helen Reid; editing by Larry King)

By Tom Wilson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 0.40% 3197.06 Delayed Quote.6.70%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.38% 365.3 Delayed Quote.8.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
Latest news "Markets"
05:29aEUROPE : European shares recover after weak data wobble
RE
05:18aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 steadies as defensives rise; share sale hits Standard Life
RE
05:00aMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Lower As Investors Fret Over Economy, Politics
DJ
04:52aGlobal Stocks Waver After Weak Chinese Economic Data
DJ
03:57aGlobal Stocks Waver After Weak Economic Data
DJ
03:51aEUROPE : China data deals another blow to European shares
RE
03:37aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall As Global Economic Uncertainty Grows
DJ
02/14Big hedge funds dumped China stocks, Apple as market tumbled
RE
02/14WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 slips as grim retail sales data overshadows trade hopes
RE
02/14MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Mostly Lower On Weak Retail Sales; Nasdaq Bucks Trend To Rise For 5th Day
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Seizing on Huawei's troubles, Samsung bets big on network gear
2SCOUT24 AG : SCOUT24 : ?Scout24 welcomes the takeover offer and the strategic partnership with Hellman & Fried..
3TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Vivendi shares rally after strong results and growth at UMG
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : January 2019 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sales in Europe
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : CREDIT SUISSE : Revamp Yields Profit

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.