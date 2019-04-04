Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

European shares retreat after strong surge; trade talks, banks M&A on tap

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 03:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Banners of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are pictured in front of the German share price index, DAX in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stocks took a breather on Thursday after hitting an eight-month high in the previous session, with banking mergers in focus while investors awaited more developments in U.S.-China trade talks.

At 0720 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.4 percent, having risen more than 3 percent climb in the previous four sessions on hopes that a U.S.-China trade deal could be imminent after both sides reported progress.

Commerzbank shares rose 3 percent as the race to acquire the German lender heated up. The Financial Times reported that Italy's UniCredit was preparing a bid as Deutsche Bank's attempt faces obstacles.

The FT said UniCredit was unlikely to gatecrash current merger negotiations with Deutsche but might make a move if these fell apart.

The news is likely to rekindle expectations of further consolidation in the battered European banking sector, which has underperformed the STOXX 600 this year. It was also among leading decliners on Thursday.

Britain's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 continued to be pressured by a rise in sterling, boosted by hopes of progress or at least a longer Brexit delay as Prime Minister Theresa May seeks a joint approach with opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn to end a parliamentary deadlock.

Dampening sentiment was data out of Germany that showed an unexpected drop in industrial orders in February, hit by a slump in foreign demand.

Saga Plc shares crashed nearly 40 percent, on course for its worst daily performance, after the over-50s tourism and insurance firm forecast lower annual underlying pretax profit and cut its dividend as it struggles to keep up in a competitive motor and home insurance sector.

Steel maker Thyssenkrupp fell 1.5 percent as workers demanded substantial guarantees for jobs and plants even if a planned joint venture with India's Tata Steel falls apart.

Novartis dipped after an influential non-profit organisation said the $4 million to $5 million value put on a course of its experimental gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is excessive.

Among bright spots was the British home repairs provider HomeServe Plc, which led gains on the STOXX after forecasting full-year adjusted pretax profit at the upper end of market expectations.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG 3.12% 7.393 Delayed Quote.24.55%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -2.17% 7.484 Delayed Quote.9.73%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.20% 3427.82 Delayed Quote.13.14%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HELLENIC PETROLEUM -4.38% 8.29 Delayed Quote.17.48%
NOVARTIS -0.29% 94.21 Delayed Quote.12.45%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS 0.88% 11.51 Delayed Quote.6.05%
SAGA -35.20% 69.97 Delayed Quote.3.09%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.38% 387.35 Delayed Quote.14.03%
TATA STEEL 0.90% 535.45 End-of-day quote.2.76%
THYSSENKRUPP -3.64% 12.86 Delayed Quote.-10.98%
UNICREDIT SPA 2.73% 12.19 End-of-day quote.23.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
03:48aEUROPE : European shares retreat after strong surge; trade talks, banks M&A on tap
RE
03:06aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Brent edges further away from $70 level on build in U.S. stocks
RE
02:55aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Brent edges further away from $70 level on build in U.S. stocks
RE
12:07aMost Southeast Asian stocks subdued; investors await development on trade talks
RE
04/03ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As U.S.-China Trade Talks Resume
DJ
04/03Stocks up on hopes for U.S.-China trade, soft Brexit
RE
04/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Resume Their Rise on Trade Hopes
DJ
04/03U.S. chip stocks surge on trade deal hopes, Wall Street edges up
RE
04/03MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P Notches Fifth Straight Day Of Gains On U.S.-China Trade Optimism
DJ
04/03Stocks up on hopes for U.S.-China trade, soft Brexit
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopia to issue first Boeing investigation report on Thursday
2COMMERZBANK AG : Unicredit could be spoiler in Deutsche Bank tie-up with Commerzbank
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Facebook removes exposed user records stored on Amazon's servers
4BP : BP : Unlocking the decarbonizing potential of gas
5WIRECARD : WIRECARD : joins Retailtech Hub, powered by MediaMarktSaturn and Plug and Play

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About