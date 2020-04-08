European shares retreat as coronavirus crisis deepens

Spanish and French stocks shed 1.8% and 2.2%, respectively, as the daily death toll rose again in Spain and France became the fourth country to register more than 10,000 fatalities.

Energy, mining, insurers and bank stocks <.SX7P> were among the biggest decliners as risk appetite dropped. Defensive real estate stocks <.SX86P> surged 1.1%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 1.4%, undoing a strong start to the week on hopes that infections were plateauing in western Europe and the United States.

"The main concern remains that we're not past the macro uncertainty yet," said Graham Secker, chief European equity strategist at Morgan Stanley.

"The economic and earnings data for the second quarter is probably going to be the worst we've ever seen in living memory (but) the market is already understanding that. The question is around the duration of the recession and the speed of the recovery."

The benchmark index has gained about 20% since hitting an eight-year low on March 16, powered by aggressive global stimulus measures, but remains 25% below its all-time high.

Euro zone countries have also struggled to agree on a coordinated economic support package despite several calls for common debt issuance to back businesses impacted by the outbreak.

The chairman of euro zone finance ministers, Mario Centeno, suspended talks on half a trillion euro package until Thursday, sending the 10-year Italian bond yield to its highest since March 19.

"If we did get confirmation that Europe was moving towards joint liability, debt issuance etc, even if it's relatively small, setting the precedent would be a powerful signal," Secker said.

With countries doubling down on lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus, analysts have further cut profit estimates for STOXX 600 firms, with first-quarter earnings now expected to slide 15.7% compared with the Jan. 1 forecast of a 10.5% rise.

Britain's biggest retailer Tesco tumbled 3.8% after saying it expected to take a hit of up to 925 million pounds ($1.1 billion) from coronavirus-related costs.

Swedish lockmaker Assa Abloy shed 4.7% as it reported a steep slide in first-quarter operating earnings.

British motor insurance firm Direct Line tumbled 6.5% after becoming the latest company to withdraw its final 2019 dividend.

On a bright note, British online fashion retailer ASOS Plc soared 30% after saying it had raised 247 million pounds ($304 million) in equity to help it shore up liquidity.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Arun Koyyur)

