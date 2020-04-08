Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

European shares retreat as coronavirus crisis deepens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/08/2020 | 04:58am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European stock markets headed lower on Wednesday following a two-day rally, as the coronavirus death toll rose in some of the worst-hit parts of the continent, while the euro zone's finance ministers failed to agree on an economic rescue package.

Spanish and French stocks shed 1.8% and 2.2%, respectively, as the daily death toll rose again in Spain and France became the fourth country to register more than 10,000 fatalities.

Energy, mining, insurers and bank stocks <.SX7P> were among the biggest decliners as risk appetite dropped. Defensive real estate stocks <.SX86P> surged 1.1%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 1.4%, undoing a strong start to the week on hopes that infections were plateauing in western Europe and the United States.

"The main concern remains that we're not past the macro uncertainty yet," said Graham Secker, chief European equity strategist at Morgan Stanley.

"The economic and earnings data for the second quarter is probably going to be the worst we've ever seen in living memory (but) the market is already understanding that. The question is around the duration of the recession and the speed of the recovery."

The benchmark index has gained about 20% since hitting an eight-year low on March 16, powered by aggressive global stimulus measures, but remains 25% below its all-time high.

Euro zone countries have also struggled to agree on a coordinated economic support package despite several calls for common debt issuance to back businesses impacted by the outbreak.

The chairman of euro zone finance ministers, Mario Centeno, suspended talks on half a trillion euro package until Thursday, sending the 10-year Italian bond yield to its highest since March 19.

"If we did get confirmation that Europe was moving towards joint liability, debt issuance etc, even if it's relatively small, setting the precedent would be a powerful signal," Secker said.

With countries doubling down on lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus, analysts have further cut profit estimates for STOXX 600 firms, with first-quarter earnings now expected to slide 15.7% compared with the Jan. 1 forecast of a 10.5% rise.

Britain's biggest retailer Tesco tumbled 3.8% after saying it expected to take a hit of up to 925 million pounds ($1.1 billion) from coronavirus-related costs.

Swedish lockmaker Assa Abloy shed 4.7% as it reported a steep slide in first-quarter operating earnings.

British motor insurance firm Direct Line tumbled 6.5% after becoming the latest company to withdraw its final 2019 dividend.

On a bright note, British online fashion retailer ASOS Plc soared 30% after saying it had raised 247 million pounds ($304 million) in equity to help it shore up liquidity.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Arun Koyyur)

By Sagarika Jaisinghani
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASOS PLC 25.36% 1957 Delayed Quote.-53.77%
ASSA ABLOY -4.29% 182.1 Delayed Quote.-13.20%
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC -6.86% 271.4 Delayed Quote.-6.75%
EURO STOXX 50 -1.73% 2807.26 Delayed Quote.-28.90%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -1.21% 322.64 Delayed Quote.-25.68%
TESCO PLC -3.84% 215.59 Delayed Quote.-12.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
04:58aEUROPE : European shares retreat as coronavirus crisis deepens
RE
03:48aU.S. Stock Futures Inch Higher After Bout of Volatility
DJ
04/07Global Stocks Decline Modestly
DJ
04/07WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Give Back Gains, End Modestly Lower
DJ
04/07Dow Industrials Erase 900-Point Gain, End Modestly Lower
DJ
04/07WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Higher, Trying to Extend Winning Streak
DJ
04/07EUROPE : European shares at one-month high on hopes coronavirus crisis may be easing
RE
04/07WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb, Trying to Extend Winning Streak
DJ
04/07WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb as Risk Appetite Improves
DJ
04/07WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb as Risk Appetite Improves
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : to furlough workers, cut employee salaries due to coronavirus
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to suspend delivery service competing with UPS, FedEx
3DANONE : DANONE : Raised to Buy by HSBC
4Wynn, NCR deals a sign of yet more risk returning to bond market
5SWEDBANK AB : SWEDBANK : AML-related measures and COVID-19 effects lead to increased expenses and credit impai..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group