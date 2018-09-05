Log in
European shares retreat at the open, trade tensions bite

09/05/2018 | 09:52am CEST
The German share price index, DAX board, is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares opened lower on Wednesday as continuing trade tensions and spreading worries about emerging market currencies cut investor appetite for risky assets.

At 0728 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> was down 0.4 percent, with losses spread across industry sectors and trading centres.

A number of corporate announcements triggered strong swings, notably in BioMerieux.

The French pharmaceutical group was the best performer on the index, up 8.3 percent after better than expected first-half results and a raised 2018 outlook.

In the same sector, Bayer fell 3 percent after reporting a disappointing 3.9 percent gain in underlying core earnings for the quarter.

Another French firm was also among the highest risers. Outdoor advertising group JCDecaux added 6.8 percent after a rating upgrade by BofA Merrill.

Snuff and cigar maker Swedish Match fell 5.2 pct after an institutional investor sold a stake of 4.3 million shares at a discount.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Catherine Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER -2.48% 77.75 Delayed Quote.-22.00%
BIOMÉRIEUX 6.86% 79.2 Real-time Quote.-0.52%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.84% 3330.56 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
JCDECAUX 5.27% 29.16 Real-time Quote.-17.51%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.53% 377.81 Delayed Quote.-1.71%
SWEDISH MATCH -4.21% 472.7 Delayed Quote.52.26%
