European shares rise after SAP's reassuring outlook

07/09/2020 | 04:02am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European stocks rose on Thursday as software giant SAP signalled a rebound in its business from a coronavirus hit, while optimism over China's recovery helped Germany outperform.

The broader European equities index rose 0.3% in early deals.

SAP jumped 6.5% after the German group confirmed its full-year outlook and said business activity gradually improved in the second quarter from the effects of a global lockdown.

Denmark's Pandora gained 1.2% after it lifted its profit forecast for the second quarter, saying consumers had returned to shops faster than expected.

China-exposed miners, luxury stocks and automakers all rose, drawing comfort as a rally in Shanghai shares extended to the eighth day on hopes of a faster recovery for the world's second largest economy. [.SS]

Frankfurt-listed shares outperformed its European peers with a 0.9% jump, as data showed German exports rebounded in May, spurred by the lifting of lockdown measures.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
EURO STOXX 50 0.82% 3312.29 Delayed Quote.-11.31%
PANDORA A/S 4.05% 391.9 Delayed Quote.30.30%
SAP SE 7.53% 138.44 Delayed Quote.7.03%
