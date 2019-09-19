Log in
News : Markets
European shares rise as banks lead gains

09/19/2019 | 03:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Thursday, helped by a rise in banks, after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates but set a higher bar for further reductions.

European banks <.SX7P> rose 1.1%, the most among the major sectors.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> rose 0.2% with lender-heavy Milan <.FTMIB> and Madrid <.IBEX> outperforming.

The FTSE 100 index was 0.1% lower ahead of a Bank of England monetary policy statement at 1100 GMT, where it is expected to stand pat on rates.

Wartsila was the worst performer on the STOXX 600 on an HSBC price target cut after the Finnish engineering group warned on 2019 profit on Wednesday.

European steel stocks ArcelorMittal, Salzgitter, Voestalpine, SSAB, Outokumpu and Thyssenkrupp declined after United States Steel's gloomy current-quarter earnings forecast.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL -2.22% 14.444 End-of-day quote.-18.57%
EURO STOXX 50 0.38% 3541.6 End-of-day quote.18.28%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.84% 614.7 End-of-day quote.-5.77%
IBEX 35 0.31% 9031.7 End-of-day quote.7.00%
OUTOKUMPU -1.09% 2.902 End-of-day quote.-8.17%
SALZGITTER AG -0.30% 18.045 End-of-day quote.-29.21%
SSAB -1.70% 30 End-of-day quote.0.10%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.34% 390.74 End-of-day quote.16.03%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.34% 840.28 End-of-day quote.19.04%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 0.43% 12.975 End-of-day quote.-13.75%
VOESTALPINE AG -0.04% 22.92 End-of-day quote.-12.49%
WÄRTSILÄ -4.06% 9.652 End-of-day quote.-27.60%
