European shares rise as trade relief rally shows it has legs

09/21/2018 | 09:38am CEST
The curve of the German share price index DAX board is seen at Frankfurt's stock exchange

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares rose strongly at the open on Friday, extending their gains from the previous session as a relief rally due to easing fears of a trade war helped Wall Street hit record highs, while Asian shares also rose further overnight.

At 0730 GMT, euro zone blue chips <STOXX 50E> were up 0.7 percent and heading into a 10th straight session of gains, a performance not seen since 1997.

Germany's DAX <.GDAXI> , home to some of the continent's mightiest exporters, was up 0.7 percent while autos, miners and banks were the top gainers across European bourses.

Within the pan-European STOXX 600, shares in British industrial technology firm Smiths posted the worst performance, dropping 9 percent after its full-year profit missed analysts' estimates.

Just Eat lost 5.5 percent after a report said Uber was in early talks to buy Deliveroo, potentially giving it a major rival in the food delivery business.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 0.53% 12395.58 Delayed Quote.-4.58%
EURO STOXX 50 0.62% 3424.12 Delayed Quote.-4.15%
JUST EAT -5.42% 669.6 Delayed Quote.-9.35%
SMITHS GROUP -8.49% 1457 Delayed Quote.6.78%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.47% 384.38 Delayed Quote.-2.69%
