Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

European shares rise, but set for weekly losses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 04:56am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

By Sruthi Shankar

European stocks inched higher on Friday, propped up by positive company updates, although investors remained cautious about a resurgence in U.S. COVID-19 cases and its impact on the global economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.4%, with technology <.SX8P>, industrial and media companies leading sectoral gains. For the week, however, the STOXX 600 was on course to fall 1%.

Markets this week have swung between fears of a second wave of coronavirus cases, particularly in the United States, and optimism over improving economic data in Europe as many countries relax lockdown measures.

"The volatility levels are still elevated. We'll have these 1% moves on a regular basis throughout the summer," said Keith Temperton, a sales trader at Tavira Securities. "As the liquidity dries up, the volatility will increase."

In London, shares outperformed its European peers as the government took more steps to relax the coronavirus-led lockdown. [.L]

Airline stocks were in a bright spot, with British Airways-owner IAG and easyJet rising about 2% each on news Britain is working on an a plan to relax its quarantine for international travellers from some countries.

Air France-KLM gained 2.0% after France and Netherlands reached a deal on an aid package for the airline group, with the latter saying it would provide a 3.4-billion-euro ($3.81 billion) financing package.

AMS rose 2.2% after the Austria-based semiconductor company rejected media allegations of market manipulation during its takeover of Osram.

Germany's Wirecard plunged 44%, a day after it collapsed, owing creditors almost $4 billion.

Adidas slipped 1.1% after Nike Inc reported an unexpected quarterly loss.

Sweden's H&M fell 3.5% after the world's second-biggest fashion retailer saw the pandemic pummel it to a slightly deeper than expected loss in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Uttaresh.V)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG -0.59% 236.6 Delayed Quote.-17.87%
AIR FRANCE-KLM 3.55% 4.286 Real-time Quote.-58.25%
AMS AG -1.00% 13.955 Delayed Quote.-64.35%
EASYJET PLC 2.15% 685.4 Delayed Quote.-52.97%
EURO STOXX 50 0.77% 3245.97 Delayed Quote.-14.05%
HENNES & MAURITZ AB -2.52% 141.1 Delayed Quote.-23.85%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 2.55% 233.0264 Delayed Quote.-63.66%
OSRAM LICHT AG -0.50% 42.02 Delayed Quote.-4.35%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.73% 362.54 Delayed Quote.-13.49%
WIRECARD AG -47.69% 1.8198 Delayed Quote.-96.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
04:56aEUROPE : European shares rise, but set for weekly losses
RE
04:40aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 gains as investors hold out for economic rebound
RE
06/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb at End of Rocky Session
DJ
06/25Bank Shares Jump in Rocky Session
DJ
06/25Bank Shares Jump in Rocky Session
DJ
06/25EUROPE : European stocks end higher as mood improves, Lufthansa jumps
RE
06/25Bank Shares Jump in Rocky Session
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Hedge funds pocket ?1.5 billion as Wirecard goes bust
2ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : turns to stock offering to bolster capita..
3XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Pricing of Public Offerings of $20 Million of ..
4SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : SoftBank Link Spurs Review of Funds -- WSJ
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - New share capital registered

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group