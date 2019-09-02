Log in
European shares rise in cautious trade, FTSE shines

09/02/2019 | 03:38am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Monday, driven by a rally in miners, while sentiment remained fragile as the United States and China kicked off the latest round of tit-for-tat tariffs on each others goods.

Britain's FTSE 100's 0.4% jump led gains, with mining majors such as BHP and Rio Tinto rising on a surge in iron ore prices overnight in top consumer China.

Iron ore prices were supported by a pledge on Saturday from Beijing to beef up investment in infrastructure projects and regional development to support a slowing economy.

Meanwhile, Washington's 15% tariffs on a variety of Chinese goods came into effect on Sunday, while China began to implement new duties on a $75 billion target list.

However, both sides will still meet for talks later this month, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

Trade-sensitive German shares <.GDAXI> was up 0.1% and the pan-European stocks benchmark index STOXX 600 <.STOXX> rose 0.3% by 0714 GMT, beginning September higher after a 1.6% drop in August as the trade war, which has roiled financial markets and raised global recession fears, rages on for more than a year.

With U.S. markets shut for a local holiday, volumes are expected to thin.

A slew of official and private manufacturing numbers from the euro zone expected during morning trade may also sway markets. These will come after data from China painted a bleak outlook for its factories.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP PLC 0.05% 1774.4 Delayed Quote.7.35%
EURO STOXX 50 0.13% 3431.2 Delayed Quote.14.17%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
RIO TINTO LIMITED 1.43% 88.83 End-of-day quote.11.61%
RIO TINTO PLC 0.77% 4181.68 Delayed Quote.11.25%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.31% 380.67 Delayed Quote.12.39%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.32% 818.17 Delayed Quote.15.25%
