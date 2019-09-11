European shares rise on signs of thaw in U.S.-China trade war

China's finance ministry said on Wednesday 16 types of U.S. goods would be exempted by additional retaliatory tariffs from Sept. 17, further buoying investor sentiment. All eyes are now on the European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting on Thursday, where it is widely expected to cut interest rates and restart an asset purchase programme. However, analysts have warned that market expectations on the extent of the stimulus could be too high.

Debt-laden French retailer Casino was the top gainer on STOXX 600, up 4.4%, on a report that rival Carrefour is weighing a possible bid potentially through an all-share deal.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)