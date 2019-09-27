Log in
European shares rise on trade-fuelled optimism, London shines

09/27/2019 | 03:31am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares rose on Friday, with London stocks outperforming due to a weaker pound, while hopes of a quick resolution to the U.S.-China trade war offset worries of slowing economic growth and rising political risks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> rose 0.5%, with export-heavy London's FTSE 100 up almost 1%, led by gains in oil majors and miners.

The United States and China are prepping for another round of high-level trade talks scheduled for Oct. 10 and 11 in Washington, aimed at resolving their near 15-month long trade dispute.

The European basic resources sector <.SXPP> jumped 1.4%, powered by a rise in shares of Norwegian aluminium company Norsk Hydro, which gained 1.9%, after a Brazilian court lifted its final production embargo on the company's key plant.

However, shares of semiconductor companies Infineon, AMS and ASM International came under pressure after a profit warning from U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc.

Tech stocks <.SX8P> edged 0.1% higher, posting some of the smallest gains among the major European sub-sectors.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMS -0.15% 45.25 Delayed Quote.92.28%
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. -0.86% 82.58 Delayed Quote.130.11%
EURO STOXX 50 0.26% 3540.85 Delayed Quote.17.68%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG -1.89% 16.59 Delayed Quote.-2.55%
LME ALUMINIUM CASH -0.69% 1724 End-of-day quote.-7.21%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.13% 62.39 Delayed Quote.15.11%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY -1.76% 48.6 Delayed Quote.55.91%
NORSK HYDRO ASA 1.33% 32.82 Delayed Quote.-17.29%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.32% 391.15 Delayed Quote.15.46%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.33% 841.41 Delayed Quote.18.48%
WTI 0.02% 56.25 Delayed Quote.25.11%
