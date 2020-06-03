Log in
European shares rise on upbeat China data; Renault jumps

06/03/2020 | 03:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European shares joined a global rally on Wednesday as signs of a pickup in China's services sector activity offset concerns about Sino-U.S. trade tensions and widespread civil unrest in the United States.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1%, hovering near three-month highs, led by gains in insurers, automakers, banks <.SX7P> and oil & gas sectors.

A survey showed China's services sector returned to growth in May for the first time since January, even though employment and overseas demand remained weak.

Final data on euro zone business activity for May is due at 0800 GMT.

Massive stimulus from major central banks, hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine and improving economic data have helped the STOXX 600 recover about 35% from March lows, leaving it a little over 16% below February highs.

Among individual stocks, Renault jumped 7.6% after it finalised a 5 billion euro ($5.60 billion) loan from with the French government and Goldman Sachs upgraded its stock to "buy".

French insurer AXA rose 6.1% after revealing plans to halve its dividend amid the coronavirus crisis, but said it could propose an additional fourth-quarter shareholder payment if conditions improved.

Lufthansa gained 1.7% as it vowed to step up restructuring measures after posting a first-quarter net loss of 2.1 billion euros ($2.35 billion).

French luxury goods group LVMH edged up 0.4% after fashion trade publication WWD reported that its $16.2 billion takeover of Tiffany & Co is looking less certain.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXA 6.65% 18.416 Real-time Quote.-31.28%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 2.39% 9.69 Delayed Quote.-42.39%
EURO STOXX 50 1.17% 3203.67 Delayed Quote.-17.82%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.11% 40.2 Delayed Quote.-42.97%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE 0.27% 386 Real-time Quote.-7.06%
RENAULT 7.86% 23.385 Real-time Quote.-48.58%
STOXX EUROPE 600 1.04% 363.6 Delayed Quote.-14.82%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 1.05% 794.44 Delayed Quote.-13.79%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 2.11% 204.14 Delayed Quote.-11.22%
WTI 1.34% 37.584 Delayed Quote.-42.57%
