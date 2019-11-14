Log in
European shares slip, Daimler drags on Germany

11/14/2019 | 03:38am EST
FILE PHOTO: Traders work at Frankfurt's stock exchange in Frankfurt

European shares dipped lower in early trade on Thursday, as a drop in Daimler shares and lacklustre economic data from Asia as well as Europe, checked any gains from a handful of positive corporate updates.

By 0819 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2%, with German shares dropping 0.4%.

Daimler slumped more than 3% after the German carmaker said tougher emissions rules will hit earnings in 2020 and 2021, forcing it to seek more than 1 billion euros in personnel cuts at Mercedes-Benz Cars by end of 2022.

Earlier, data showed Germany's output grew 0.1% in the third quarter compared with the previous three months, defying investors expectation that Europe's economic powerhouse will slide into a recession.

However, the numbers were not strong enough to dispel growth fears as China's factory output growth slowed significantly more than expected in October and Japan's economy ground to a near standstill.

Shares in genetic testing company Qiagen shot to the top of the STOXX 600, jumping 12.4% after Bloomberg reported scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific had approached company about a potential deal.

British luxury brand Burberry's shares rose 8.7% after it said the popularity of collections by designer Riccardo Tisci boosted sales in its second quarter.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 5.51% 2176 Delayed Quote.18.70%
DAIMLER AG -3.34% 51.77 Delayed Quote.16.62%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.07% 3696.5 Delayed Quote.23.68%
QIAGEN 9.89% 35.45 Delayed Quote.2.90%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.10% 405.39 Delayed Quote.20.51%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.07% 873.8 Delayed Quote.23.89%
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC 1.37% 300.02 Delayed Quote.32.25%
