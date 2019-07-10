European shares slip ahead of U.S. Fed chief Powell's testimony

Powell is scheduled to give his semi-annual monetary policy testimony to Congress at 1400 GMT, and investors see a worrying lack of inflation globally as one reason for Powell to sound suitably dovish.

The pan-European shares index <.STOXX> fell 0.2% and was on course to extend losses to a fourth day, with Spain's IBEX <.IBEX> underperforming with a 0.4% loss.

Stocks with exposure to Mexico led losses in Madrid with BBVA, Iberdrola and Telefonica down between 0.6% and 0.8%, after a shock resignation of Mexican Finance Minister Carlos Urzua on Tuesday rattled Mexican markets.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)