Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

European shares slip ahead of U.S. Fed chief Powell's testimony

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 03:16am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares dipped in early trading on Wednesday ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's two-day testimony where investors will closely watch for signs of an interest-rate cut later this month.

Powell is scheduled to give his semi-annual monetary policy testimony to Congress at 1400 GMT, and investors see a worrying lack of inflation globally as one reason for Powell to sound suitably dovish.

The pan-European shares index <.STOXX> fell 0.2% and was on course to extend losses to a fourth day, with Spain's IBEX <.IBEX> underperforming with a 0.4% loss.

Stocks with exposure to Mexico led losses in Madrid with BBVA, Iberdrola and Telefonica down between 0.6% and 0.8%, after a shock resignation of Mexican Finance Minister Carlos Urzua on Tuesday rattled Mexican markets.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA -0.68% 4.951 End-of-day quote.6.81%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.01% 3509.04 Delayed Quote.17.40%
IBERDROLA 0.02% 8.594 End-of-day quote.22.46%
IBEX 35 -0.12% 9273.9 End-of-day quote.8.72%
TELEFONICA 0.89% 7.452 End-of-day quote.1.54%
TELEFONICA BRASIL SA 0.00% 50.7 End-of-day quote.9.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
03:37aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 on track for fourth straight day of losses
RE
03:16aEUROPE : European shares slip ahead of U.S. Fed chief Powell's testimony
RE
03:07aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil gains after U.S. stockpiles drop, rigs evacuated
RE
03:05aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil gains after U.S. stockpiles drop, rigs evacuated
RE
01:21aASIA MARKETS: Asia Stocks Mostly Higher As Investors Look To Fed Chairman's Testimony
DJ
07/09Global stocks drop as trade dims earnings outlook; Mexican peso tumbles
RE
07/09Stocks drop as trade dims earnings outlook; Mexican peso tumbles
RE
07/09MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks End Mostly Higher As Investors Await More Clarity On Fed Rate-cut Plans
DJ
07/09TSX rises 0.50 percent to 16,545.21
RE
07/09Stocks drop on cloudy earnings outlook; Mexican peso tumbles
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2SK HYNIX INC : Japan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
3TOTAL : Divests Assets in the UK to Petrogas
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : NHS teams up with Amazon
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Partners With Yes Bank on Biometric Payment

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About