Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

European shares slip ahead of trade talks; healthcare stocks drag

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 05:32am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares inched down in early trade on Thursday, hit by a batch of bad news for healthcare companies and a series of new twists in the U.S.-China trade war ahead of top-level negotiations starting later in the day.

Danish biosciences company Chr. Hansen hit a one-and-a-half-year low, sliding to the bottom of the pan-European STOXX 600 index after saying its organic sales growth next year would fall short of long-term guidance.

The benchmark index <.STOXX> erased initial gains to drop 0.2% by 0830 GMT. Healthcare stocks <.SXDP> slipped nearly 1% and were the biggest decliners among the major European sub-sectors.

European equity markets have fallen more than 3% in October as a dismal run of economic data and the threat of a transatlantic trade war added to U.S.-China trade tensions and Britain's chaotic efforts to leave the EU.

Germany's trade-sensitive DAX <.GDAXI> index lagged its peers on Thursday after data showed a steeper-than-expected fall in August exports, adding to signs that a manufacturing slump was pushing Europe's biggest economy into recession.

Minister-level trade talks between the United States and China are set to resume for the first time since July as they attempt to end a 15-month trade war that has hurt global growth and dented business confidence.

"I think the worst thing any investor can do right now is to second guess these political events," said Russ Mould, investment director at brokerage AJ Bell, adding that China was "playing a patient game."

In the latest turn of events, China urged the United States on Thursday to stop unreasonable pressure on Chinese companies, including Huawei Technologies.

The South China Morning Post has reported that the two-day negotiations could be cut short by a day while Bloomberg said late on Wednesday that the United States was weighing a currency pact with China as part of a partial deal.

Without significant progress, the next round of U.S. tariff hikes on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods will take effect on Oct. 15.

Dutch health technology company Philips lost 8.1% as the firm said it would miss its 2019 target for profit margin improvement because of trade tariffs and poor results at its Connected Care arm.

Helping France's CAC 40 <.FCHI> rise was a near 4.6% jump in shares of LVMH, after the Louis Vuitton owner beat sales forecasts for the third quarter.

Shares of rivals Gucci-owner Kering, Burberry, Christian Dior and Moncler climbed between 1.4% and 4.5%.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham)

By Medha Singh and Lisa Pauline Mattackal
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 1.57% 2065 Delayed Quote.17.20%
CAC 40 0.30% 5515.66 Real-time Quote.16.02%
CAC 40 INDEX FUTURE (FCE) - LIF/C1 0.22% 5508.5 Delayed Quote.15.37%
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE 3.23% 441.6 Real-time Quote.28.12%
CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S -13.29% 500.8 Delayed Quote.0.45%
DAX -0.03% 12084.87 Delayed Quote.14.54%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.06% 3458.7 Delayed Quote.14.84%
KERING 2.85% 456.6 Real-time Quote.7.86%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE 4.22% 371.8 Real-time Quote.38.26%
MONCLER S.P.A. 1.87% 33.19 End-of-day quote.14.73%
ROYAL PHILIPS -7.97% 38.25 Delayed Quote.34.50%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.24% 379.25 Delayed Quote.12.61%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.21% 816.39 Delayed Quote.15.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:50aForeigners net sellers of Japan stocks for second week ended Oct 4
RE
05:46aEUROPE MARKETS: U.S.-China Trade Talks Ice Movement In European Stocks
DJ
05:43aMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock-index Futures Drift Lower As Beijing-Washington Tariff Talks Take Focus
DJ
05:32aEUROPE : European shares slip ahead of trade talks; healthcare stocks drag
RE
05:30aLVMH eases fears over Hong Kong hit, lifting luxury stocks
RE
05:25aMSCI embraces China's newly-launched STAR tech stocks
RE
05:02aU.S. Stock Futures Slip as Concerns About Trade Talks Mount
DJ
03:09aLVMH's strong third-quarter numbers lift European luxury good stocks
RE
02:57aMalaysia end-Sept palm oil stocks mark first gain in 7 months
RE
10/09ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Erase Early Losses On Reports Of Partial Trade Deal, Easing Of Huawei Blacklist
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
2Top-level U.S.-China trade talks resume as irritants sour atmosphere
3ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Tariffs take toll on Philips margin goal in blow to shares
4ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : PatPat Picks Adyen To Power Payments Globally
5HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : LVMH's strong third-quarter numbers lift European luxury good stocks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group