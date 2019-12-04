Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

European shares stabilise after four-day losing streak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 03:30am EST
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European shares edged higher on Wednesday, after a four-day slump, as gains in technology stocks and encouraging China services sector data helped offset more worries around the U.S.-China trade dispute.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% by 0812 GMT, after hitting a one-month low on Tuesday following U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks that a trade agreement with China might have to wait until after the U.S. presidential election in November 2020.

Trade-sensitive German shares, up about 0.2%, also recovered from a 1-month low, with chipmakers including Infineon Technologies and STMicroelectronics gaining after upbeat earnings forecast from U.S. peer Microchip Technology.

Shares in Airbus rose 0.6% after winning an order from U.S. carrier United Airlines.

A big decliner was French telecom company Orange, sliding 3.9%, after traders pointed to disappointment over the firm's dividend outlook even as it announced plans to carve out its mobile towers in most European countries where it is present.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.97% 125.26 Real-time Quote.47.76%
EURO STOXX 50 0.54% 3630.45 Delayed Quote.23.39%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 1.37% 19.222 Delayed Quote.9.30%
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC. -2.48% 91.87 Delayed Quote.27.74%
ORANGE -4.52% 13.73 Real-time Quote.1.52%
STMICROELECTRONICS 0.87% 21.96 Real-time Quote.74.45%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.40% 400.07 Delayed Quote.20.67%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.40% 862.94 Delayed Quote.24.17%
TRADERS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. 3.70% 112 End-of-day quote.211.11%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -3.01% 88.87 Delayed Quote.6.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
03:35aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE falls for fifth day on Trump trade rhetoric, firm pound
RE
03:30aEUROPE : European shares stabilise after four-day losing streak
RE
02:44aShanghai stocks slip as Sino-U.S. trade deal prospects dampened
RE
02:02aSouth Korean stocks, won tumble as Trump stirs concerns of trade war dragging on
RE
01:47aStocks jolted by Trump's threat of longer, broader trade war
RE
01:44aStocks jolted by Trump's threat of longer, broader trade war
RE
12:13aHong Kong stocks hit near two-month low on trade worries; China also falls
RE
12/03SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most markets fall as Trump hardens trade war rhetoric
RE
12/03South Korea stocks fall as trade hopes wane on Trump comments
RE
12/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slide After Trump Signals Further Delays to China Deal
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
3STOCK SPIRITS GROUP : STOCK SPIRITS : profit doubles on higher demand in Poland, Czech Republic
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally
5SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : Posts Quarterly Loss After Closing Its Biggest Acquisition -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group