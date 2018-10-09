Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

European shares stay at six-month lows on Italy, lingering growth concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 11:18am CEST
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

MILAN (Reuters) - European shares stayed at 6-month lows on Tuesday as concerns over a likely clash in Europe over Italy's budget plans and a worsening outlook for global growth kept sentiment fragile.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> fell 0.1 percent to its lowest level since April before turning flat by 0855 GMT, while Germany's DAX <.GDAXI> and the UK's FTSE 100 <.FTSE> were also little changed.

European shares began the day in the black, mirroring a bounce in Chinese stocks, but the gains evaporated as Italian banks <.FTIT8300> turned lower after an address to parliament of Economy Minister Giovanni Tria failed to reassure investors.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IMF cut its global economic growth forecasts for 2018 and 2019, saying that trade policy tensions and the imposition of import tariffs were taking a toll on commerce.

"And while the IMF specifically highlighted the US, France, Germany and China as the countries that will, understandably, be worst hit, Britain didn't escape the doom and gloom, with Brexit uncertainty pointed to as the major issue for the UK economy this year," said Connor Campbell, analyst at Spreadex.

The oil and gas index <.SXEP> was the biggest sectoral gainer, up 1.4 percent after crude prices rose as more evidence emerged that crude exports from Iran were falling. [O/R]

Oil services firm SBM Offshore rose 5.2 percent after Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded the stock to buy, while Italian peers Saipem and Eni rose 2.2 and 1.9 percent respectively after the same broker raised their price targets.

The recent rise in oil price has also fuelled worries over slowing growth. Bank of America Merrill Lynch said that in a scenario where Brent prices top the $100 mark, economic growth in the euro area would be depressed by up to 0.5 percentage points.

Although Italian banks declined, rising global bond yields and a JPMorgan upgrade of German lender Commerzbank to overweight helped the broader European banking index edge up.

Commerzbank shares were up 1.9 percent.

Elsewhere, RPC rose 2.3 percent after the plastic packaging maker gave two private equity firms that are considering rival takeover offers more time to make bids.

Sage Group led fallers on the STOXX 600, down 4.4 percent, after a downgrade from Barclays.

Earning updates were also in focus on Tuesday.

Wirecard up 4.9 percent after the German fintech company said core profits would grow sixfold by the middle of the next decade on the back of a global boom in e-commerce and digital payments.

Analysts expect earnings of euro zone companies to have grown by 11.8 percent in the third quarter, nearly half the 21.5 percent expected for U.S. companies listed on the S&P 500, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

By Danilo Masoni
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK 1.38% 8.652 Delayed Quote.-31.69%
DAX -0.30% 11910.96 Delayed Quote.-7.51%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.15% 26486.78 Delayed Quote.7.15%
ENI -2.59% 15.846 End-of-day quote.14.83%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.26% 3300.61 Delayed Quote.-4.52%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
NASDAQ 100 -0.62% 7352.8231 Delayed Quote.15.67%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.67% 7735.9488 Delayed Quote.12.82%
RPC GROUP PLC 1.74% 792.6 Delayed Quote.-11.56%
S&P 500 -0.04% 2884.51 Real-time Quote.7.93%
SAIPEM SPA -2.81% 5.046 End-of-day quote.32.58%
SBM OFFSHORE 5.76% 16.615 Delayed Quote.7.12%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.19% 371.4 Delayed Quote.-3.28%
THE SAGE GROUP PLC -2.84% 538 Delayed Quote.-30.48%
WIRECARD 4.24% 173.3 Delayed Quote.78.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
11:28aEUROPE : European stocks find footing after Asia drops to 17-month low
RE
11:26aEUROPE : European stocks find footing after Asia drops to 17-month low
RE
11:18aEUROPE : European shares stay at six-month lows on Italy, lingering growth concerns
RE
10:56aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 stalls as cyclicals strength fails to lift Brexit cloud
RE
10:56aEUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Mixed As Investors Keep Eye On Bond Yields
DJ
10:55aGlobal Stock Selloff Pauses but Bonds Remain in Focus
DJ
09:55aGlobal Markets Muted, Higher Yields in Focus
DJ
09:30aASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Slips, But Chinese Stocks Bounce Back After Monday's Plunge
DJ
10/08Nasdaq drops for third day on global growth worries
RE
10/08MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Mostly Lower As Fears Of Rising Interest Rates Linger
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ELK PETROLEUM LIMITED : ELK PETROLEUM : AGM Web-Broadcast
2CECONOMY : CECONOMY : Cuts Outlook Again on Lower Contributions from MediaMarktSaturn
3COMMERZBANK : Riding e-commerce wave, Wirecard sees core profits growing sixfold by 2025
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways loses New York cr..
5WIRECARD : WIRECARD : CEO says 2025 targets are conservative

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.