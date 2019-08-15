Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

European shares steady after steep sell-off

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 03:29am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Thursday, after a brutal sell-off was fuelled by global recessionary fears, but investors were hoping central banks would step in to ease monetary policy and soothe markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> rose 0.2% by 0710 GMT, gaining some ground after dropping to near six-month lows hit in the previous session.

London's FTSE 100 index was the only major index in the red with oil majors leading declines as crude prices slumped.

In earnings news, strong numbers from beer maker Carlsberg and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk pushed shares of both Danish companies higher.

Drillisch and United Internet slid lower, after the German telecom firms cut their profit outlook.

Markets in Italy, Austria and Greece were shut for a public holiday.

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
1&1 DRILLISCH -3.50% 24.24 Delayed Quote.-42.34%
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK 4.15% 7276 Delayed Quote.-2.89%
CARLSBERG A/S 5.42% 1002.5 Delayed Quote.40.57%
EURO STOXX 50 0.14% 3291.32 Delayed Quote.11.07%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.36% 59.36 Delayed Quote.6.61%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.12% 366.41 Delayed Quote.10.04%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.19% 787.1 Delayed Quote.12.70%
UNITED INTERNET -4.75% 25.47 Delayed Quote.-28.38%
WTI 0.53% 55.24 Delayed Quote.19.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
03:56aGlobal Stocks Waver Amid Recession Fears
DJ
03:46aEUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Inch Higher After Pounding Over Economy Fears
DJ
03:29aEUROPE : European shares steady after steep sell-off
RE
03:23aRecession fears hit FTSE 100; GVC helps mid-caps rise
RE
03:04aGlobal stocks rattled, oil sinks as bond markets scream recession
RE
02:06aStocks rattled, oil sinks as bond markets scream recession
RE
12:41aGlobal Stocks Fall on Recession Fears
DJ
12:32aSE ASIA STOCKS : Track global selloff on recession fears; Philippines sinks
RE
08/14ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Retreat On Global Recession Fears
DJ
08/14Global stocks, oil plunge on growing signs of global slowdown
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rattled, oil sinks as bond markets scream recession
2VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell
3TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD : Telstra Annual Profit Falls Sharply -- Update
4PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Director/PDMR Dealing
5CARLSBERG A/S (ADR) : CARLSBERG A/S : 1st Half Revenue Rose 6.5% Amid Strong Growth in Asia

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group