Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

European shares take a breather, focus shifts to Fed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 05:43am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares fell for the first time in seven sessions on Tuesday as weak earnings dampened optimism surrounding the U.S.-China trade progress and ahead of an expected interest-rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.4% at 0920 GMT after scaling a 21-month high in the previous session, tracking gains on Wall Street, where the benchmark S&P 500 hit a record high.

"Investors seem to be taking some money off the table given how strong markets have been," said David Madden, analyst at CMC Markets. "We tend to see a pullback from time and time and this is exactly that."

The Helsinki index <.OXHPI> underperformed the broader market as Finnish paper firm Stora Enso's slumped 9% as its quarterly profit dropped and it warned of global political uncertainties.

Peers Mondi and Smurfit Kappa also fell following the results.

The oil and gas sector <.SXEP> fell 0.5%, dragged down by British energy firm BP, which reported a sharp drop in third-quarter profits, hurt by weaker oil prices and lower production.

Also weighing on the sector was British oilfield services firm Hunting, down 3.5%, after the company said it sees annual core profit at the lower end of market expectations as it grapples with a slowdown in the U.S. onshore drilling market.

Financials <.SXFP> were pulled lower by a 2.4% drop in Deutsche Boerse after the German exchange operator missed its third-quarter profit forecasts.

Expectations were low going into the European corporate earnings season, but after its three busiest weeks the overall picture has been slightly better than expected with companies pulling off modest beats.

Banks <.SX7P> were dragged lower by shares of Swedbank <SWEDa.ST.>, which fell nearly 4%, after Estonia's financial regulator said it decided to open a misdemeanor case with regard to the Estonian subsidiary of the Swedish lender.

Among positive movers, shares of German healthcare group Fresenius gained 5% to top the STOXX index after beating revenue expectations on strong sales in emerging markets and growth in its dialysis unit.

FED WATCH

The catalyst for markets this week is expected to be the Fed meet where officials are expected to cut interest rates for the third time this year, but focus will squarely be on further clues from the central bank on the policy path ahead.

"Markets are 90% pricing in a [rate] cut," said CMC's Madden.

"I don't think they'll be leaving the door open for another cut in 2019 or early 2020 because that could just be setting [expectations] that every time the markets fear a recession, a rate cut is warranted."

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh and Lisa Pauline Mattackal; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Arun Koyyur)

By Agamoni Ghosh and Lisa Pauline Mattackal
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -2.62% 499.3 Delayed Quote.3.24%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG -2.53% 140.4 Delayed Quote.37.21%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.49% 27090.72 Delayed Quote.16.13%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.35% 3614.04 Delayed Quote.20.66%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 4.47% 45.755 Delayed Quote.3.28%
HUNTING PLC -3.57% 405 Delayed Quote.-12.50%
MONDI PLC -0.50% 1594 Delayed Quote.-1.99%
NASDAQ 100 1.01% 8110.669074 Delayed Quote.25.86%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.01% 8325.985609 Delayed Quote.23.37%
S&P 500 0.56% 3039.42 Delayed Quote.21.24%
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP -0.27% 29.94 Delayed Quote.29.15%
STORA ENSO OYJ -7.64% 11.485 Delayed Quote.23.30%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.53% 396.92 Delayed Quote.17.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
09:44aGlobal Stocks Slip as Investors Look Ahead to Earnings
DJ
09:43aEUROPE : European shares take a breather, focus shifts to Fed
RE
07:57aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices fall a second day ahead of U.S. stockpile numbers
RE
07:49aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices fall a second day ahead of U.S. stockpile numbers
RE
04:37aMost Southeast Asian markets rise on U.S.-China trade deal hopes; Singapore leads gains
RE
10/28WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Rises to a Record
DJ
10/28WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Rises to a Record
DJ
10/28TSX falls 0.10% to 16,387.53
RE
10/28U.S.-China trade hopes boost stocks; dollar weak
RE
10/28U.S.-China trade hopes boost stocks; dollar weak
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP PLC : BP profits fall 40% on weaker oil prices, hurricane
4ORANGE : ORANGE : 3Q Revenue Edged Up; Declares Interim Dividend
5BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : Is it worth it? UK banks question EU access after Brexit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group