Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

European shares tumble as Turkish turmoil hits banks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2018 | 06:14pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The German share price index, DAX board, is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

MILAN (Reuters) - European shares fell on Friday as a dramatic fall in the Turkish lira jolted markets, with banks such as Spain's BBVA and Italy's UniCredit hit by worries over their exposure to Turkey.

The pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> index closed down 1.1, losing 0.9 percent on the week, as investors fretted about the political and economic repercussions of the Turkish crisis.

The Turkish lira fell to record lows as concerns over a widening rift with the United States persisted after a Turkish delegation returned from talks in Washington with no apparent solutions.

"As the talks ... have broken down for the time-being, no relief is to be expected," BayernLB analyst Norbert Wuthe said.

"At the same time, the new U.S. sanctions against Russia have unleashed concern in the German economy," he added.

Germany's exporter-heavy DAX <.GDAXI> index fell 2 percent, underperforming the broader market, while Milan was the hardest-hit major European index and lost 2.5 percent, its lowest level since July last year.

Banks were among the biggest fallers after the Financial Times reported that the European Central Bank is concerned about the exposure of some of the euro area's biggest lenders to Turkey in light of the currency fall.

Shares in France's BNP Paribas, Italy's UniCredit and Spain's BBVA fell 3 percent, 4.7 percent and 5.1 percent respectively.

Jefferies analysts said Turkey contributed 14 percent to BBVA's first-half group profit and 9 percent to UniCredit's consolidated profit, although their capital exposure is limited.

Both banks have said a 10 percent fall in the Lira could shave 2 basis points off their capital adequacy ratio.

Elsewhere, a profit warning from K+S sent shares in the German potash miner tumbling 7.2 percent, to the bottom of the STOXX index.

Another big loser was the tech sector <.SX8P>, which was down 1.5 percent with chipmakers at the sharp end of selling.

STMicro, Siltronic, Infineon and AMS lost 5.1 percent, 6.3 percent, 2.8 percent and 3.9 percent as negative sentiment pervaded semiconductors after disappointing results from U.S. chipmaker Microchip, a bellwether for the industry.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Susan Fenton and Alexander Smith)

By Danilo Masoni
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMS -3.91% 71.78 Delayed Quote.-15.55%
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA -5.16% 5.64 End-of-day quote.-16.38%
BNP PARIBAS -2.99% 52.56 Real-time Quote.-12.96%
DAX -1.99% 12424.35 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
EURO STOXX 50 -1.94% 3426.28 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES -2.79% 21.92 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
K+S -7.20% 21 Delayed Quote.9.03%
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY -9.79% 88.44 Delayed Quote.11.61%
SILTRONIC -6.31% 134.35 Delayed Quote.18.22%
STMICROELECTRONICS -5.06% 18.01 End-of-day quote.4.23%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -1.07% 385.86 Delayed Quote.0.22%
UNICREDIT SPA -4.73% 13.776 End-of-day quote.-7.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
12:36pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Turkey and Russia tremors push FTSE down
RE
12:27pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drop Amid Concerns About Turkey
DJ
12:14pEUROPE : European shares tumble as Turkish turmoil hits banks
RE
11:32aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Fall As Turkey's Currency Crisis Spotlights Global Risks
DJ
10:25aTSX drops on plunging Turkish lira, tracks global stocks
RE
10:04aEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Tumble As ECB Raises Questions About Turkey Contagion
DJ
10:00aGlobal Stocks Drop Amid Concerns About Turkey
DJ
09:45aStocks to Watch: Dropbox, Nike, Tronc, Qualcomm, Puma Biotechnology, Invitation Homes, Universal Display
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
07:48aGlobal Stocks Drop Amid Concerns About Turkey
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BNP PARIBAS : At bargain prices, European banks attract value-hungry investors
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Dropbox results top estimates on higher subscriber additions
3NOVOZYMES A/S : NOVOZYMES A/S : Interim report for the first half of 2018
4SCHOUW & CO A/S : SCHOUW A/S : & Co. realises a good Q2 2018, but lowers full-year EBITDA guidance
5OVERSTOCK.COM INC : OVERSTOCK COM : GSR Capital to Invest in tZERO at $1.5 Billion Valuation

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.