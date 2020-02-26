Log in
European shares tumble to four-month low as virus risks grow

02/26/2020 | 04:46am EST
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European shares fell to a near four-month low on Wednesday, as the fast-spreading coronavirus deepened fears about its impact on global growth with marquee companies sounding the alarm on earnings.

The main European equity benchmark STOXX 600 tumbled 2.6%, marking its first five-day losing streak since July.

Travel stocks, financial services, chemical and technology stocks were among the worst hit, falling between 3% and 4%.

The losses followed a grim session for Asia and Wall Street overnight after U.S. health officials warned Americans should prepare for possible community spread of the virus that has now hit Spain and dozens of countries from South Korea to Italy.

The STOXX 600 is trading 9.4% below the record highs hit just last week, while the past four trading sessions has wiped out about $3 trillion in value of world stocks.

British spirits maker Diageo fell 3% after estimating an up to 200 million pounds ($260 million) hit to fiscal 2020 profit from the outbreak.

Rivals Remy Cointreau SA and Pernod Ricard dropped 4.2% and 2.2%, respectively.

"This is part of the ongoing reassessment of how bad the economic impact could get if the virus were to spread to more countries," said Simona Gambarini, markets economist at Capital Economics in London.

"Longer the shutdown lasts, then more likely that some of that production might never come back because companies might go bankrupt and people are also starting to take unpaid leaves."

Food group Danone cut its 2020 forecast for sales and profit margin, citing an uncertain economic climate and the coronavirus outbreak. However, its shares rose 1.4%.

Global miner Rio Tinto fell 1.8% after signalling that the outbreak may create challenging conditions in the next six months.

Latest data from Refinitiv shows European companies are expected to report a 1.2% fall in profits in the fourth quarter, a bigger drop than previously expected, which would keep them stuck in a year-long earnings recession.

The biggest decliner on the STOXX 600 was Danish services company ISS, slumping 14% after results.

Pressuring Norwegian shares was a 4% fall in fish farmer Salmar after warning of weak salmon output volumes for the current quarter.

By Sruthi Shankar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANONE 2.22% 68.14 Real-time Quote.-8.55%
DIAGEO PLC -0.91% 2885.5202 Delayed Quote.-7.51%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.70% 3522.13 Delayed Quote.1.47%
PERNOD RICARD -0.93% 155.45 Real-time Quote.-1.79%
RIO TINTO PLC -0.62% 3901.475 Delayed Quote.-13.05%
SALMAR ASA -2.86% 446 Delayed Quote.2.76%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -1.76% 398.32 Delayed Quote.2.94%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.88% 861.17 Delayed Quote.3.12%
Latest news "Markets"

