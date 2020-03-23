European stock index futures slump as coronavirus worries deepen

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were off 4.1% at 0700 GMT, after attempting a rebound on Friday as global policymakers announced another wave of stimulus to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic.

Sentiment waned again on Monday as the relentless spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, forced entire countries to self-isolate and brought economic activity to a grinding halt.

German DAX futures fell 3.9% after two straight days of gains, while FTSE 100 futures and French futures were down 4.1% and 4.6%, respectively.

