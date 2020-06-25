Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

European stocks end higher as mood improves, Lufthansa jumps

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 12:46pm EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

By Sruthi Shankar

European stocks closed higher on Thursday, as improving economic data and more support from the European Central Bank helped lift sentiment, while shares in Germany's Lufthansa jumped after a top shareholder backed a government bailout.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed up 0.7% after a choppy session with automakers, financial services, banks <.SX7P> and insurers the top gainers, rising between 1.6% and 2.4%.

Stocks picked up steam after the ECB said it would offer euro loans against collateral to central banks outside the euro area to backstop funding markets amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The ECB took a fresh initiative today that caught the market by surprise and is helping lift financial shares today," said Marc Chandler at Bannockburn Global Forex.

Lufthansa jumped 7.1% after billionaire investor Heinz Hermann Thiele dropped his objections to a 9 billion euro (£8.1 billion) government bailout of the airline.

Meanwhile, in a first for a constituent of Germany's prestigious DAX, payments firm Wirecard collapsed owing creditors almost $4 billion after disclosing a gaping hole in its books. Its shares slumped 71.3%.

The auto-heavy German index gained 0.7% overall, boosted by Daimler, Volkswagen and BMW.

After upbeat euro zone business activity readings for June earlier this week, a gauge of German consumer morale improved heading into July, raising hopes for an steady recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

However, surging COVID-19 cases in the United States, prospects of a fresh EU-U.S. trade tussle and a worrying forecast for global economy put the STOXX 600 on track for weekly losses.

Budget airline easyJet was down 9.5% after raising about 419 million pounds through a share placement to help bolster its finances.

Sanofi edged up 0.9% after Reuters reported the drugmaker is considering cutting hundreds of jobs.

Bayer AG ended down 2.9%, reversing earlier gains, after agreeing to pay as much as $10.9 billion to settle U.S. lawsuits claiming that its widely used weedkiller Roundup caused cancer.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG -2.94% 67.93 Delayed Quote.-3.87%
BMW AG 1.60% 57.08 Delayed Quote.-23.19%
DAIMLER AG 2.84% 35.835 Delayed Quote.-29.42%
DAX 0.69% 12177.87 Delayed Quote.-8.72%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 7.08% 9.592 Delayed Quote.-45.41%
EASYJET PLC -9.46% 670 Delayed Quote.-48.05%
EURO STOXX 50 0.71% 3218.91 Delayed Quote.-14.66%
SANOFI SA 0.88% 91.86 Real-time Quote.1.61%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.72% 359.74 Delayed Quote.-14.11%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.73% 787.18 Delayed Quote.-12.92%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 2.65% 133.06 Delayed Quote.-26.45%
WIRECARD AG -71.28% 3.533 Delayed Quote.-88.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
12:46pEUROPE : European stocks end higher as mood improves, Lufthansa jumps
RE
12:31pBank Shares Jump in Rocky Session
DJ
11:19aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Pare Early Losses as Bank Shares Jump
DJ
10:09aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drop as Unemployment Claims Hold Steady
DJ
09:54aU.S. Stock Futures Slip as Unemployment Claims Hold Steady
DJ
09:01aU.S. Stock Futures Slip as Unemployment Claims Hold Steady
DJ
08:25aU.S. Stock Futures Waver Ahead of Unemployment Claims
DJ
07:48aU.S. Stock Futures Waver Ahead of Unemployment Claims
DJ
06:54aU.S. Stock Futures Waver Ahead of Weekly Jobless Claims Data
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : 'THE MONEY'S GONE': Wirecard collapses owing $4 billion
2HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration says Huawei, Hikvision backed by Chines..
3BAYER AG : BAYER AG : HSBC gives a Buy rating
4SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - : Cattolica's Shares Jump After Generali Commits to Become Major Sharehol..
5ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : Full Year Results 2019-20

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group