Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

European stocks end lower as Fed boost offset by resource losses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 12:16pm EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European equity markets ended lower on Thursday with resource stocks weighing the most, while an aggressive growth strategy from the U.S. Federal Reserve was met with little fanfare locally.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 0.6%, with mining stocks ranking among the biggest percentage losers as raw material prices retreated. [O/R] [MET/L]

Local stocks also lagged their peers in the United States, with Wall Street indexes touching new highs after the Fed announcement. European shares are yet to recover entirely from lows hit during the pandemic, unlike Wall Street. [.N]

"Europe is lacking those mega tech stocks that have been driving the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. (U.S. stocks) also know the Fed is willing to do whatever it takes," said Connor Campbell, analyst at spreadbetter Spreadex.

The Federal Reserve on Thursday rolled out an aggressive strategy to restore the United States to full employment and lift inflation back to healthier levels.

"The Fed's new language gives them the flexibility to let the economy run a little hotter before contemplating raising interest rates and gives the green light to more modest yield curve steepening and dollar weakness," economists at ING wrote in a note.

European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said the ECB stood ready to prop up inflation in the bloc.

MISSING OUT

Bank stocks <.SX7P> retreated as European bond yields fell after the Fed's announcement. [GVD/EUR]

HSBC fell 1.1% after it came under fresh U.S. criticism for its reported treatment of customers linked with the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong.

A Reuters poll of fund managers showed European stocks are expected to stall for the rest of 2020 and miss out on the bull market.

Recent data has also suggested that an economic recovery in the bloc may be stalling after jumping sharply from pandemic-driven lows.

Among individual stocks, WPP, the world's biggest advertising company, jumped 6.5% as it resumed its dividend after cost cuts and a switch to faster ad production helped it beat dire forecasts for second-quarter trading.

Smaller rival Publicis rose 2.4%.

German online takeaway food group Delivery Hero slipped 4.7% after announcing the acquisition of online grocery service InstaShop.

French conglomerate Bouygues rose 1.3% after reporting a lower-than-expected core operating loss in the first half of the year.

Clinical diagnostics company Novacyt jumped 7% after it launched a test to differentiate between COVID-19 and common winter diseases.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and David Holmes)

By Sruthi Shankar and Ambar Warrick

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOUYGUES 1.25% 33.93 Real-time Quote.-11.54%
DELIVERY HERO SE -4.72% 90.82 Delayed Quote.35.09%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.77% 28542.99 Delayed Quote.-1.02%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.77% 3331.04 Delayed Quote.-10.37%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -1.07% 328.05 Delayed Quote.-43.98%
NASDAQ 100 0.20% 11986.261537 Delayed Quote.37.09%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.18% 11677.14809 Delayed Quote.30.01%
NOVACYT 7.14% 3.45 Real-time Quote.1,805.33%
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2.42% 30.44 Real-time Quote.-26.36%
S&P 500 0.39% 3491.1 Delayed Quote.7.67%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.64% 370.72 Delayed Quote.-10.27%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.64% 814.16 Delayed Quote.-8.70%
WPP GROUP 6.47% 664.4 Delayed Quote.-41.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
12:16pEUROPE : European stocks end lower as Fed boost offset by resource losses
RE
12:07pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise as Fed Signals Policy Shift
DJ
10:25aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise as Fed Signals Policy Shift
DJ
09:47aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tick Higher as Fed Signals Policy Shift
DJ
09:39aU.S. Stock Futures Tick Higher as Fed Signals Policy Shift
DJ
09:15aU.S. Stock Futures Wobble Ahead of Fed Chairman's Speech
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1XPENG : Chinese Tesla Rival to Raise $1.5 Billion in U.S. IPO -- Update
2CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : French retailer Carrefour to buy 172 stores in Spain
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Hurricane Laura Stalks Gulf Coast, on Track to Rival Katrina -- 7th Update
4AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : Downgraded from Buy to Sell by Barclays
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Walmart joins Microsoft bid for TikTok as TikTok CEO quits

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group