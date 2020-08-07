Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

European stocks end week with gains on telecoms, tech boost

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 12:05pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European shares closed higher on Friday, marking weekly gains as investors focused on a broadly supportive earnings season and improving economic data in Europe rather than rising U.S.-China tensions.

The main indexes spent the morning in the red after U.S. President Donald Trump moved to ban U.S. transactions with the Chinese owners of messaging app WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok, further escalating friction with Beijing.

Amsterdam-listed Prosus, with its biggest investment in Tencent, fell 4.0%.

Markets, however, stabilised later, boosted by telecoms, technology <.SX8P> and healthcare stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index, up 0.3%, closed out with weekly gains of 2%. German stocks rose 0.7%, while London's FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 were flat, but all logged weekly rises.

Data showed U.S. jobs increased by a better-than-expected 1.763 million in July, although the pace of recovery slowed amid a resurgence in new coronavirus infections, pressuring the White House and Congress to agree another aid package.

"The jobs numbers were surprisingly good," said Nancy Tengler, chief investment officer of Laffer Tengler Investments. "But we expect a moderation in jobs improvement in the near-term as businesses wait to see what Washington comes up with."

With the bulk of the European earnings season over, investors were relieved that most companies had exceeded analysts' much-lowered forecasts for quarterly profits. Refinitiv data showed about 60% of the STOXX companies that have reported so far beat estimates.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals jumped 10.9% after saying it had started manufacturing remdesivir, an approved treatment for COVID-19 from U.S.-based Gilead, and it raised its annual sales outlook for two of its biggest divisions.

Deutsche Telekom, which owns 43% of T-Mobile, rose 2.7% after the U.S. firm added more monthly subscribers than expected in the second quarter and said it surpassed rival AT&T.

The broader telecoms index rose 1% to lead sectoral gains, although stocks considered more sensitive to business cycles, including banks, miners and oil and gas companies, handed back some of this week's steady gains.

Standard Life Aberdeen's shares inched higher after the asset manager said it would pay a dividend even as its profit dropped 30%.

By Sruthi Shankar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC 40 0.09% 4889.52 Real-time Quote.-18.28%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 2.66% 14.84 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
EURO STOXX 50 0.38% 3252.65 Delayed Quote.-13.48%
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 0.29% 69 Delayed Quote.5.89%
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 10.94% 2393 Delayed Quote.8.34%
PROSUS N.V. -4.03% 80.52 Delayed Quote.26.11%
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC 0.65% 265.2 Delayed Quote.-19.69%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.29% 363.55 Delayed Quote.-12.83%
T-MOBILE US 7.39% 116.1504 Delayed Quote.37.85%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -5.04% 527.5 End-of-day quote.40.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
12:05pEUROPE : European stocks end week with gains on telecoms, tech boost
RE
12:02pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip at End of Big Week
DJ
10:11aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip at End of Big Week
DJ
09:34aU.S. Stock Futures Slip at End of Big Week
DJ
09:21aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. job growth decelerates in July, casts shadow on recovery's strength
RE
09:07aU.S. Stock Futures Slip on U.S.-China Tensions
DJ
08:57aU.S. Stock Futures Slip on U.S.-China Tensions
DJ
08:33aU.S. Stock Futures Slip on U.S.-China Tensions
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Trump preps bans on WeChat, TikTok, stoking tension with Beijing
2TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : to make Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in..
3SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD. : SHL provides preliminary update on financial results for 1HY2020
4JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Sales of Over 10,000 FMCG Brands Increased by over 100% on the First Half of 2020
5AUTOGRILL : AUTOGRILL : Pubblicazione della relazione finanziaria semestrale al 30 giugno 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group