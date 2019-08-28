Log in
European stocks fall as recession fears ramp up

08/28/2019 | 03:33am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares were trading lower in early deals on Wednesday, led by losses in technology stocks, as fears that major economies might be on the brink of recession intensified.

A deep inversion in the U.S. Treasury yield curve once again rattled investors still worried about economic growth in the face of a U.S.-China trade war that is now in its second year and is weighing on the global economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> slipped 0.47% by 0715 GMT, with Germany's trade-sensitive DAX <.GDAXI> underperforming with a 0.54% drop.

The biggest fallers on the DAX were software provider SAP SE, chipmaker Infineon Technologies AG and payments company Wirecard AG. They were down between 0.9% and 1.2%.

Shares of British oil major BP Plc rose 1.1% and gave the biggest boost to the main index, after the company agreed to sell all its Alaskan properties for $5.6 billion to privately held Hilcorp Energy Co.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 1.37% 494.85 Delayed Quote.-1.59%
DAX -0.49% 11672.81 Delayed Quote.11.09%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.57% 3351.48 Delayed Quote.12.40%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG -1.21% 15.06 Delayed Quote.-12.35%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.07% 59.9 Delayed Quote.11.52%
SAP AG -1.49% 106.88 Delayed Quote.24.86%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.43% 371.99 Delayed Quote.10.85%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.43% 799.39 Delayed Quote.13.65%
WIRECARD AG -0.76% 143.55 Delayed Quote.9.00%
WTI -0.13% 55.49 Delayed Quote.23.28%
